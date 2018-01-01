Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

C Zac Dalpe has been called up on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL), as the Blue Jackets deal with a string of injuries. Dalpe has appeared in 10 games for Columbus this season and has not recorded a point.

Dallas Stars

C Martin Hanzal is set to skate with the team on Tuesday as he tries to work his way back from a lower-body injury.

The Czech vet has three goals and three assists in 23 games with the Stars this season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have recalled C Maxim Mamin from the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL). The 22-year-old has six goals and nine assists in 23 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

This will be Mamin's NHL debut

Minnesota Wild

RW Zack Mitchell has been placed on waivers. Michael Russo of the Athletic speculates the team is clearing space for LW Zach Parise to return from the IR and make his season debut on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Penguins

D Kris Letang took part in practice on Sunday but did not play against the Red wings. The 30-year-old has been out since December 23 with a lower-body injury.

Letang leads all Penguins defenceman in points with two goals and 23 assists in 37 games.

The Penguins have recalled C Dominik Simon. They have also re-assigned G Casey DeSmith, D Andrey Pedan, and LW Garrett Wilson to Wilkes Barre/Scranton (AHL).