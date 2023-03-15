Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Schenn has returned to the Toronto Maple Leafs and took part in his first home skate with the team on Wednesday morning ahead of tonight's matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.

Schenn, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 28, had been away from the team while he and his wife welcomed their third child.

The 33-year-old defenceman has yet to register a point in two games for Toronto since the trade.

Schenn has three goals and 18 assists in 57 games overall this season.

Lines at Leafs skate:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bunting - Tavares - Nylander

Kerfoot - Lafferty - Simmonds*

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Acciari



Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Gustafsson - Schenn

Timmins



Samsonov

Boston Bruins

Forward Jakub Lauko was recalled on an emergency basis on Wednesday, the Boston Bruins announced.

Lauko, 22, has tallied three goals and two assists in 12 games for the Bruins this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks said Wednesday that goaltender Anton Khudobin has been recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Khudobin was acquired in a trade that sent Max Domi to the Dallas Stars on March 2.

The 36-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season.