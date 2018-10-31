Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Flordia Panthers

Goaltender Roberto Luongo joined the Panthers for the trip to Finland and head coach Bob Boughner said he's looked good in practice, but the veteran is not expected to play this week.

Boughner said the target for the goaltender's return is next week, when the Panthers play three games starting Thursday Nov. 8.

Luongo has been out since Oct. 6, when he suffered a knee injury in his first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was given a two-to-four week timeline for recovery after the injury.

Boughner really happy with how Luongo is looking in practice, but doesn’t expect him to play in Finland.



The target for Lu's return is next week.

The Panthers sit last in the Atlantic Division with seven points through nine games this season. James Reimer, who has been the team's primary starter in Luongo's absence, has a 1-3-1 record with .878 save percentage this season, while his backup, Michael Hutchinson, is 1-1-2 with a .839 save percentage.

The Panthers will face the Jets in back-to-back games in Finland on Thursday and Friday before returning to North America.

TSN Game Notes

Last hat “trick” on Halloween was by Michael Frolik in 2015 vs Oilers

Elias Pettersson (7G, 3A, 7GP). Looking to score 8 in his first 8 NHL games. Only six players have done so in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44):

Don Murdoch-NYR 1976-77

Blair MacDonald-EDM 1979-80

Pat LaFontaine-NYI 1983-84

Joe Sakic-QUE 1988-89

Robert Gaudreau-SJ 1992-93

Dimitri Kvartalnov-BOS 1992-93

(Murdoch and Gaudreau each had nine goals through eight games)

Blackhawks (15P) at Canucks (14P) - 10PM (Oct 31)

VAN was 3-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, 2GA in each game. VAN 4 straight wins vs CHI, 5GF in 3 of the games

VAN: (7-6-0)

2-3-0 last 5GP, 18GA, PK 18/21

Pettersson (7G, 3A) has a point in 6 of 7GP this season

CHI: (6-3-3)

3-1-1 on the road this season, 19GF, PP 1/16

Kane (6G, 4A) 6 game PT streak