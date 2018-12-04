1h ago
Ice Chips: Mantha out with hand injury
TSN.ca Staff
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Anthony Mantha will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hand injury, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Mantha suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Avalanche during a fight with Colorodo's Patrik Nemeth.
Mantha is Detroit's sixth leading scorer with 9 goals and 5 assists in 27 games.
Florida Panthers
Goaltender Roberto Luongo will be a game-time decision to start in tonight's game against the Boston Bruins, per Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com.
Luongo hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury on November 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The 39-year old has a 4-3 record with a .903 save percentage and a 3.07 goals against average in nine starts this season.
Montreal Canadiens
These are Montreal's projected lines for tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators, per TSN's John Lu from the Habs' morning skate:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Shaw
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers
Kulak - Weber
Schlemko - Petry
Reilly - Benn
Ouellet - Juulsen*
Price
Niemi
Game Notes
Flames (34P) at Jackets (32P) - 7PM (Dec 4)
CLS 2-0-0 vs CGY in 17-18, 1GA. CLS won 3 straight vs CGY, 2GA
CLS: (15-9-2)
Won 3 straight at home, 15GF, PP 1/5
Atkinson (10G, 6A) 10 game PT streak
CGY: (16-9-2)
3-0-1 last 4GP, 16GF, PP 5/19
Gaudreau (4G, 8A) last 8GP
Avalanche (37P) at Penguins (25P) - 7PM (Dec 4)
COL 1-0-0 vs PIT in 18-19, 6-3 win at home. COL 3 straight wins vs PIT
PIT: (10-10-5)
Lost 2 straight, 10GA, PK 4/4
Malkin 0P last 3GP, -7, 6 shots on net
COL: (16-6-5)
9-0-2 last 11GP, 44GF, PP 14/30
Rantanen (4G, 12A) 8 game PT streak
Jets (34P) at Islanders (29P) - 7PM (Dec 4)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, NYI winning at home. NYI won 2 of past 3 at home vs WPG
NYI: (13-9-3)
1-1-1 last 3GP, 5GF, PP 0/8
Bailey (1G, 2A) last 7GP
WPG: (16-8-2)
Won 3 straight, 13GF, PP 2/8
Wheeler (1G, 8A) 5 game PT streak
Bruins (32P) at Panthers (25P) - 7PM (Dec 4)
FLA 3-1-0 vs BOS in 17-18, 2-0-0 at home.
FLA: (10-10-5)
2-3-2 last 7GP, 21GF, PP 8/23
Huberdeau (2G, 9A) 5 game PT streak
BOS: (14-8-4)
1-2-0 last 3GP, 5GF, PP 3/9
Pastrnak (2G, 2A) last 3GP
Senators (27P) at Canadiens (29P) - 730PM (Dec 4)
OTT 1-0-0 vs MTL in 18-19, OTW at home. MTL 4 straight home wins vs OTT, 1GA in each game
MTL: (12-10-5)
1-4-2 last 7GP, 17GF, PP 4/20
Domi (1A) last 5GP
OTT: (12-12-3)
Won 3 straight, 5GA, PK 2/3
Chabot (2G, 7A) last 9GP
Lightning (41P) at Wings (27P) - 730PM (Dec 4)
TB 1-0-0 vs DET in 18-19, TB winning at home. TB 4 straight wins in DET
DET: (12-12-3)
1-2-1 last 4GP, 14GA, PK 6/12
Larkin (2G, 1A) last 5GP
TB: (20-7-1)
Won 3 straight, 5GF in each game, PP 5/11
Kucherov (5G, 19A) 10 game PT streak
Leafs (38P) at Sabres (37P) - 730PM (Dec 4)
Teams split 4GP in 17-18, including 2GP in BUF.
BUF: (17-8-3)
0-2-1 last 3GP, all on road, 7GF, PP 1/10
Skinner (1G) last 3GP
TOR: (19-8-0)
Won 4 straight, 20GF, PP 5/6
Marner (10A) has at least 2A in each of his past 4GP
Capitals (33P) at Knights (29P) - 10PM (Dec 4)
WSH 1-0-0 vs VGS in 18-19, winning at home. VGS 1-0-0 vs WSH at home in 17-18 reg season, shutout win
VGS: (14-13-1)
5-1-0 last 6GP at home, outscoring opponent 21-7, PK 16/17
Karlsson (4G) has scored in 4 straight GP
WSH: (15-8-3)
Won 4 straight on road, 17GF, PP 3/9
Ovechkin (7G, 5A) 8 game PT streak
Wild (30P) at Canucks (25P) - 10PM (Dec 4)
Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, VAN 1-0-0 at home. MIN has won 2 of past 3 in VAN
VAN: (11-15-3)
1-9-2 last 12GP, 25GF, PP 6/42
Horvat (1G, 2A) last 2GP
MIN: (14-10-2)
Lost 3 straight, 13GA, PK 2/4
Granlund (1G, 6A) last 5GP
Coyotes (26P) at Kings (21P) - 1030PM (Dec 4)
LAK 2-0-2 vs ARZ in 17-18, 2-0-0 at home.
LAK: (10-16-1)
2 straight home wins, 2GA, PK 5/6
Carter (1G, 3A) last 6GP
ARZ: (12-11-2)
Won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 5/6
Keller (3G, 2A) last 4GP