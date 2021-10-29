49m ago
Ice Chips: Maple Leafs shake up defence pairs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have changed up their defence pairings after a lackluster 3-4-1 start to their season.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
As a result, Justin Holl is the odd man out as the seventh defenceman.
Defenceman Morgan Rielly and the Maple Leafs have come to an agreement for an eight-year extension worth $60 million on Friday.
The 27-year-old has played his entire career as a Maple Leaf and is the longest serving player.
Rielly had five goals and 35 points in 50 games last season. This season he has four assists in eight games.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have indicated that goaltender Ilya Samsonov will start in net against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
Samsonov is 2-0-1 in three games played this season with 3.32 goals-against average and .855 save percentage.
Forward T.J. Oshie has been placed on injured reserve by the Capitals and the teams has recalled Brett Leason from the AHL Hershey Bears.
Oshie has been ruled week-to-week with a lower body injury after taking a shot off the foot in the third period of Captials 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
This season the 34-year-old has two goals and six points in seven games played.
Forward Nic Dowd left Captials practice on Friday and his status is in question for Friday night's game against the Coyotes.
Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers are used these lines on Friday's morning skate prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings.
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to get the start in Friday night's game against the Red Wings.