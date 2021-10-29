Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have changed up their defence pairings after a lackluster 3-4-1 start to their season.

As a result, Justin Holl is the odd man out as the seventh defenceman.

The third pair is Liljegren-Sandin



Holl appears to be the 7th D at Leafs practice @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 29, 2021

Defenceman Morgan Rielly and the Maple Leafs have come to an agreement for an eight-year extension worth $60 million on Friday.

The 27-year-old has played his entire career as a Maple Leaf and is the longest serving player.

Rielly had five goals and 35 points in 50 games last season. This season he has four assists in eight games.

Morgan Rielly extension breakdown:

Year 1, $8M (includes $4M SB)

Year 2, $10M (includes $5M SB)

Year 3, $10M

Year 4, $8M

Years 5-8, $6M per



Full No-Move Clause starts immediately

10-team NTV final two seasons — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2021

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have indicated that goaltender Ilya Samsonov will start in net against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

Samsonov is 2-0-1 in three games played this season with 3.32 goals-against average and .855 save percentage.

Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is the expected starter against Arizona tonight. pic.twitter.com/mEpYtOX6ID — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 29, 2021

Forward T.J. Oshie has been placed on injured reserve by the Capitals and the teams has recalled Brett Leason from the AHL Hershey Bears.

Oshie has been ruled week-to-week with a lower body injury after taking a shot off the foot in the third period of Captials 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

This season the 34-year-old has two goals and six points in seven games played.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled right wing Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears and have placed right wing T.J. Oshie on the Injured Reserve list.https://t.co/5lb8b7XAqY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 29, 2021

Forward Nic Dowd left Captials practice on Friday and his status is in question for Friday night's game against the Coyotes.

Dowd missed Monday’s game against Ottawa with a lower body injury. He played Wednesday. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 29, 2021

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are used these lines on Friday's morning skate prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings.

D-Pairs:



Weegar - Ekblad

Forsling - Gudas

Connauton - Montour — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 29, 2021

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to get the start in Friday night's game against the Red Wings.