Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forward Brad Marchand has an upper-body injury and will not play in the Bruins' game tonight against the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Defenceman Charlie McAvoy, who missed the Bruins last game against the New Jersey Devils because of a lower-body injury, will not face the Sabres, either.

Cassidy said that both Marchand and McAvoy could return for Thursday's Winter Classic, where the Bruins will take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

New York Islanders

Forward Jordan Eberle, who missed Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury, was placed on the injured reserve by the team on Saturday. Winger Michael Dal Colle, who is pointless in six career NHL games, was recalled from the AHL. Eberle, 28, has seven goals and 10 assists over 35 games this season, his second in New York.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled defencemen Stefan Elliott and Christian Wolanin from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Elliott has appeared in two NHL games with Ottawa this season while Wolanin has played in one.

Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot left Friday's matchup against the New York Islanders with an upper-body and did not return. He appeared to suffer the injury in the second period after taking a hit from New York's Matt Martin

Calgary Flames

The Flames have announced that they've recalled forward Dillon Dube from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Dube has eight points (1G, 7A) in eight games with the Heat this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward J.T. Miller is listed as out week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The 25-year-old has seven goals and 19 assists over 38 games this season with the Lightning. - Joe Smith, The Athletic