Stützle on key to victory over Blue Jackets: 'I think the fans, that's for sure'

Ottawa Senators

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph, who has been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a lower-body injury, skated in a non-contact jersey at practice on Friday, Bruce Garrioch reports.

Mathieu Joseph is out here for skate with non contact jersey. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 6, 2023

The Laval, Que., native has two goals and seven assists in 25 games this season.

Garrioch also reports that defenceman Travis Hamonic was having difficulty skating and left early from practice.

Hamonic leaving the ice early. Was having difficulty skating. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 6, 2023

Hamonic logged over 16 minutes of ice time in the Senators' most recent game - a 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Jan. 3.

The St. Malo, Man., native has three goals, four assists and a minus-7 rating in 38 games this season.

The Senators are preparing to host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the Seattle Kraken have sent centre Shane Wright back to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL.

The #SeaKraken have sent Shane Wright back to OHL Kingston. The expectation is he'll be traded to another OHL team for the remainder of the season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 6, 2023

The expectation is that Wright will be traded to another OHL team for the remainder of the season.

The Burlington, Ont., native helped Canada capture gold at the 2023 World Junior Championship, tallying four goals and three assists in seven games.

Wright, 19, was selected fourth overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL entry draft.

Wright has registered one goal and one assist in eight games with the Kraken in 2022-23.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that blueliner Kaiden Guhle will be sidelined for a minimum of six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Kaiden Guhle ratera au moins huit semaines d’activité en raison d’une blessure au bas du corps.



Kaiden Guhle has a lower-body injury. He’s sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 6, 2023

The 20-year-old from Edmonton has two goals, 12 assists and a minus-14 rating in 36 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

Brandon Duhaime will return to the lineup for the Minnesota Wild for their game Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Duhaime will be back in lineup against Buffalo Saturday. Sounds like Zuccarello got banged up last game - he’s day to day with upper body injury. Zuccarello won’t come to Buffalo but will be on the New York trip next week #mnwild. Boldy was in Zuccarello spot, Duhaime in Boldy’s — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 6, 2023

The 25-year-old forward hasn't played since Nov. 23.

Duhaime has three goals and one assist in 14 games this season.

Smith also reported that Mats Zuccarello is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The veteran forward, 35, got banged up in the Wild's most recent game against the Lightning on Wednesday.

Zuccarello has 16 goals and 24 assists in 37 games so far this season.