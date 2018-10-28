Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews left Saturday's comeback win over the Winnipeg Jets early in the second period with a left shoulder injury when he collided with Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba. Following the game, head coach Mike Babcock announced Matthews would not practice or play on Monday against the Calgary Flames. His shoulder will be re-examined on Monday. The 21-year-old has 10 goals and six assists over 11 games this season with the Leafs, his third in the NHL.