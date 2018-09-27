Who will get the honour of backing up Andersen?

Toronto Maple Leafs

It appears the battle for the Maple Leafs' backup goaltender job may be over.

The Leafs moved Garret Sparks into the secondary practice group on Thursday, signaling he may have lost the job to veteran Curtis McElhinney.

Sparks had previously been paired with Frederik Andersen in practice groups since training camp began. On Thursday, he joined Calvin Pickard in practice, the same duo that backstopped the Toronto Marlies to the Calder Cup last season.

Sparks, 25, was named the AHL's top goaltender last season, but has struggled with the Leafs in the preseason. Through three games, and just over 120 minutes of work, he has a .886 save percentage and a 3.98 goals-against average.

McElhinney, who has served as the Leafs' backup since being claimed on waivers in 2016, has a .970 save percentage and 1.01 goals-against average in just under 60 minutes this preseason.

Should Sparks fail to make the Leafs roster, he will need to clear waivers in order to be assigned to the AHL.

#Leafs still in two practice groups here on day 15 of training camp. But interestingly, it's Garret Sparks & Calvin Pickard who are on the ice ahead of practice for the group that didn't play last night. The goalie pairings had been Andersen/Pickard & McElhinney/Sparks until now. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 27, 2018

The practice lines for the Leafs' secondary group on Thursday were as follows:

Clark-Mueller-Clune

Moore-Brooks-Timashov

Grundstrom-Cracknell-Bracco

Engvall-Greening-Jooris

Marincin-Carrick

Borgman-LoVerde

Liljegren-Subban

Sparks

Pickard



Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers assigned 2018 second-round pick Ryan McLeod to the OHL's Missisauga Steelheads on Thursday, leaving first-round pick Evan Bouchard as the only junior-eligible player still on the team's roster.

McLeod's assignment leaves the Oilers with three goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 15 forwards on their training camp roster.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenceman Brandon Davidson to a one-year, $650,000 contract on Thursday.

The 27-year-old split last season between the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders. He had four goals and six points in 38 games between the two teams.

He was previously in camp on professional tryout.

San Jose Sharks

Exactly two weeks after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators, Erik Karlsson will make his debut for the San Jose Sharks tonight.

Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed Wednesday Karlsson will play against the Calgary Flames, partnering with Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

The Sharks have one preseason game remaining after Thursday's contest and it's unclear whether Karlsson will suit again before the regular season.

Despite the lack of ice-time together, Vlasic said he wasn't concerned about finding chemistry with his new partner.

“He’s a good player, he knows the game real well, been around for a long time and is a good puck-moving defenseman," Vlasic told the Mercury News. "So, once we figure each other out here, which I think will be relatively quickly, it’ll be no problem.

“I’ve gotten chemistry pretty quickly with other guys of Karlsson’s caliber, so it won’t be any different. I’ve played with Rob Blake, (Drew) Doughty pretty quickly, Shea Weber, (Brent Burns). Guys that are in the same category as him, so it shouldn’t be a problem.”