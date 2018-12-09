Peters on his fine, Lomberg's suspension and Giordano's hearing: 'It's an emotional game'

Ottawa Senators

Mike McKenna will be between the posts on Sunday as the Sens host the Boston Bruins. The 35-year-old will make his third start of the season. He has a record of 1-1, a 4.66 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.

Dyan DeMelo is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury that he sustained from a hit into the boards by Riley Shehan on Saturday night. In 30 games, the defenceman has three goals and five assists.

Christian Jaros is dealing with a lower-body injury, and did not play in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 22-year-old has one goal and three assists.

Los Angeles Kings

Kyle Clifford did not travel with the Kings for their four-game road trip, because of an injury he obtained in Saturday night's game from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. LA Kings insider Jon Rosen reported that there is potential for him to join the team mid-trip, as the 27-year old is listed as day-to-day. The winger has five goals this season.

Ottawa Senators

Erik Burgdoerfer has been recalled from Ottawa's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. The defenceman has only played in one NHL game this season.

Roster update: #Sens recall defenceman Erik Burgdoerfer from @BellevilleSens.



Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Murphy is expected to play his first game of the season on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens. The defenceman was activated off IR on Saturday, after missing the past seven weeks due to a back injury. In the 2017-2018 season, the 25-year-old had 14 points.

Washington Capitals

Riley Barber has been sent back to Washington's AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. The winger was called up on Friday, and has yet to play an NHL game in the 2018-19 season. To date, Barber has eight goals and 18 points in 20 AHL games for the Bears.

Vancouver Canucks

Adam Gaudette is out of the lineup for Sunday, due to illness. The 22-year-old has one goal and three assists this season.

Jacob Markstrom will be in goal on Sunday as the Canucks take on the St. Louis Blues. The 28-year-old is looking for his second-straight win, with a season record of 9-9-3, a 3.30 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Gaudette will not play today because of illness, Schaller is in, said Coach Green.



Vegas Golden Knights

Head coach Gerard Gallant said that Paul Stastny will be joining the team on their four-game road trip. The 32-year-old was placed on IR on Oct. 10 with a lower-body injury, and has only played in three games for the Golden Knights this season.

BIGGER TAKEAWAY!



Calgary Flames

Anthony Peluso has been summoned from Calgary's AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat. The 29-year-old has played three games for the Flames this season, and in his time in the AHL he has played in 16 games.

Ryan Lomberg has been sent down to the AHL's Heat. The 24-year-old was suspended for two games during Thursday night's game, and served one on Saturday.

St. Louis Blues

David Perron will not play on Sunday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. The winger has 16 points this season.

Jordan Kyrou will replace Perron in the lineup, per The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford. In 10 games played, the 20-year-old has one assist.

Dallas Stars

Ben Bishop will be between the posts on Sunday as the Stars play the Golden Knights on Sunday night. The 32-year-old will get his 18th start of the season, owning a 10-5-2 record, a 2.23 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes

Scott Darling has been called up from Carolina's AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. In five games for the Checkers, he posted a 3-1-0 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.