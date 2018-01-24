Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan shook up his lines at practice on Wednesday after a 5-0 loss to the last-place Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

In one of the more notable moves, McLellan had Milan Lucic skating on the fourth line, rotating with Jujhar Khaira at left wing on a line with Mark Letestu and Jesse Puljujarvi. Both Lucic and Puljujarvi spent Tuesday's game on the second line with Leon Draisait at centre.

Patrick Maroon was moved off of the top line with Connor McDavid, who skated between Drake Caggiula and Anton Slepyshev. Maroon spent practice with Ryan Strome and Zack Zassian on the second line, while Draisaitl was dropped to the third line with Mike Cammalleri (a healthy scratch on Tuesday) and Iiro Pakarinen.

Practice lines:

Caggiula-McDavid-Slepyshev

Maroon-Strome-Kassian

Cammalleri-Draisaitl-Pakarinen

Lucic/Khaira-Letestu-Puljujarvi

San Jose Sharks

Sharks forward Joe Thornton left Tuesday's game with an apparent right knee injury and did not return. He appeared to incur the injury late in the third period after a collision with Mikkel Boedker.

The Sharks are waiting on results from an MRI according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

In 47 games so far this season, Thornton has 13 goals and 23 assists.

Boston Bruins

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday that he believes centre Patrice Bergeron (illness) will play Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.

Cassidy was less sure about forward Noel Acciari's status for tomorrow matchup, telling reporters "we'll see how he is tomorrow."

Both missed practice Wednesday.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have waived forward Cody McLeod according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. In 23 games so far this season, the 33-year-old has one goal and one assist.

Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels left Tuesday's practice after taking a puck to the face, but was back on the ice Wednesday morning according to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times. In 43 games so far this season, he has six goals and five assists.

Forwards Brandon Saad and Artem Anisimov were absent during the skate. Goaltender Jeff Glass is expected to start in net.

Washington Capitals

Here were their lines at their morning skate Wednesday according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Burakovsky-Backstrom-Oshie

Stephenson-Eller-Connolly

Vrana-Beagle-Smith-Pelly

Chiasson extra

Nissanen-Orlov

Djoos-Carlson

Orpik-Bowey

Chorney

Holtby

Grubauer

NHL Game Notes

Lowest GF/G in 2018

Team GP G/G

Blue Jackets 8 1.75

Edmonton Oilers 9 1.78

Toronto Maple Leafs 9 2.00

Nashville Predators 8 2.25

Detroit Red Wings 9 2.33

Vancouver Canucks 9 2.33

Struggling Leafs on Offence

Player Last GP G-A

Kadri 20 1-1

Marner 11 1-2

Marleau 9 1-0

Nylander 4 0-1

Bozak 4 0-0

JVR 4 0-0

Leafs (57P) at Blackhawks (50P) - 8PM

TOR 1-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, OTW at home. CHI 7 straight home wins vs TOR

CHI (22-19-6):

lost 3 straight, all at home, shutout twice, PP 0/10

Kane (2G, 1A) last 5GP (PTS all in one game)

TOR (26-18-5):

3-4-4 last 11GP, 24GF, PP 3/29

Matthews (2G, 1A) last 2GP

Kings (55P) at Flames (56P) - 10PM

CGY 2-0-0 vs LAK in 17-18, both games 4-3, 1 in OT. 1-0-0 in LA (OTW)

CGY (25-16-6):

0-0-2 last 2GP, both at home, both 2-1, PP 1/7

Gaudreau (2G, 12A) last 9GP

LAK (25-18-5):

1-7-0 last 8GP, 17GF, PP 5/20

Kopitar (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak