Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson will start in net for the Leafs as they battle the Canadiens in Montreal.

The 29-year-old Hutchinson has a save percentage of .890 and a goals-against average of 4.03 in four games so far this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Paul Maurice said Ville Heinola is out for Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Tucker Poolman will draw back in on the blue line.

#NHLJets Maurice said Heinola is out and Poolman in on the blue line. And they will call up a forward for the remainder of their road trip. — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) October 26, 2019

According to TSN's Jermain Franklin, the Jets will call up a forward for the remainder of their road trip.

Nashville Predators

Forward Austin Watson will be a "game-time" decision Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an undisclosed injury according to The Athletic's Adam Vingan.

Goaltender Juuse Saros is expected to get the start between the pipes.

Minnesota Wild

Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek will play Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings according to Sarah McLellan.

Hartman and Eriksson Ek are playing. Looks like Dumont will be sent to the AHL to create a roster spot for Eriksson Ek to come off injured reserve. — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) October 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Gabriel Dumont will be sent to the AHL to create a roster spot for Eriksson Ek to come off the injured reserve list.