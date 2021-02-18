Button thinks McDavid will be in top 10 all-time player conversation down the line

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will start Michael Hutchinson in net Thursday as they take on the Ottawa Senators, tweets TSN's Kristen Shilton.

Sheldon Keefe says Bogosian out, Lehtonen in for #Leafs tonight.



Zach Hyman is out (day to day after getting banged up last night), Nic Petan in for him.



Frederik Andersen has started 10 straight games in net, while Hutchinson has not appeared in an NHL game since Sept. 4 during the playoffs with the Colorado Avalanche.

Meanwhile, forward Zach Hyman will miss Thursday's game after getting "banged up" in Wednesday's victory. He is considered day-to-day. Nic Petan will draw in for him for the time being.

Zach Bogosian will also not play Thursday night with Mikko Lehtonen drawing back into the lineup.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens announced they have recalled forward Matthew Peca from the taxi squad and reassigned forward Artem Anisimov to the taxi squad as a corresponding move.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



Forward Matthew Peca has been recalled from the team's taxi squad.



The 27-year-old Peca played nine games with the Sens last season but has not seen any NHL game-action this year.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Curtis Lazar told reporters he tested positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms for about four days, including fatigue, loss of taste and smell.

He is back with the team now as Buffalo gets set to play their third game in four nights.

Calgary Flames

Goaltender David Rittich could see more time in the next while according to head coach Geoff Ward.

“We talk about it. Now, we’re getting to the point in the schedule where we’re playing a lot, so we’re going to start using (Rittich) a lot more than what he’s already played,” Ward told the Calgary Herald. “We’ll probably go on a week-by-week basis. We’ll sit down with the goalies at the beginning of the week and sort of map out what the potential schedule’s going to look like for them.

Rittich has started just two games so far this season. He has a goals-against average of 3.22 and a save percentage of .868 in three games.



Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins will get his first start since Jan. 31 Thursday against the Nashville Predators, reports The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline.

#CBJ F Mikhail Grigorenko goes into the lineup tonight vs. #Preds, replacing Stefan Matteau. D Scott Harrington steps in for Dean Kukan.



Meanwhile, Portzline adds that forward Mikhail Grigorenko will step in for Stefan Matteau and defence man Scott Harrington steps in for Dean Kukan.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Injured players Brian Dumolin, Jared McCann and Evan Rodrigues skated on their own Thursday prior to the team's skate reports team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Juuso Riikola, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, skated with the taxi squad.

Tristan Jarry will get the start between the pipes as the Pens take on the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Devils

Devils defenceman Connor Carrick cleared waivers, it was announced Thursday afternoon. Goaltender Eric Comrie was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets.

Both Comrie and Carrick were placed on waivers Wednesday. No players were placed on waivers Thursday.

Meanwhile, defenceman Ryan Murray did not travel with the team to Boston and will once again be out Thursday night becasue of an illness, reports NHL.com's Amanda Stein.

Stein adds Murray's illness is not COVID-19 related.

Meanwhile, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was in the starter's net Thursday morning and is expected to start.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Morgan Geekie was assigned to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

The 22-year-old has four points in nine games so far this season.