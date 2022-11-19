22h ago
Ice Chips: Matheson to make season debut vs. Flyers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Mike Matheson will make his season debut on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Matheson, 28, has missed the Canadiens' first 17 games of the season due to a strained abdominal muscle.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman had 11 goals and 31 points in 74 games last season.
The Canadiens used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Flyers:
Caufield - Suzuki - Dach
Hoffman - Dvorak - Gallagher
Dadonov - Monahan - Anderson
Pezzetta - Evans - Slafkovsky
Guhle - Savard
Matheson - Edmundson
Xhakaj - Kovacevic
Harris - Wideman
Allen
Montembeault
Washington Capitals
Forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom practiced in non-contact jerseys with the Capitals on Saturday morning, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
Backstrom, 34, practiced for the first time since having hip resurfacing surgery in June and is not expected to practice tomorrow.
The 6-foot-1 centre only played in 47 games last season and recorded six goals and 25 points.
Oshie, 35, has missed the Capitals' last 10 games with a lower-body injury. He is still considered to be out indefinitely but could return to practice tomorrow.
The 6-foot winger has two goals and five points in nine games this season.
The Capitals used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Colorado Avalanche, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.
Ovechkin - Strome - Sheary
Protas - Kuznetsov - Milano
Mantha - Eller- Aube-Kubel
Johansson - Dowd - Hathaway
Gustafsson - Carlsson
Fehervary - Jensen
Irwin - van Riemsdyk
Kuemper
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Travis Konecny will not play on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens due to an upper-body injury, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Konecny, 25, was injured in the second period of Thursday's 4-1 loss against the Boston Bruins and was sent back to Philadelphia for further evaluation.
The 5-foot-10 forward has seven goals and 19 points in 17 games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs are expected to use these lines against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, according to TSN's Mark Masters:
Bunting - Matthews - Nylander
Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin
Engvall - Holmberg - Jarnkrok
Rielly - Benn
Giordano - Holl
Sandin - Liljegren
Murray
Kallgren
Minnesota Wild
Forward Nic Petan will make his Wild debut on Saturday, according to Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports.
Forward Jordan Greenway isn't ready to come back from his upper-body injury and rookie Marco Rossi is a healthy scratch on Saturday.
Petan, 27, played last season with the Vancouver Canucks and had two assists in 18 games.
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Dylan DeMelo is suffereing from an upper-body injury and will not play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, according to head coach Rick Bowness.
DeMelo, 29, missed Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks with the same ailment and skated on his own on Saturday.
The Jets used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to TSN's John Lu:
Connor - Scheifele - Gagner
Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler
Jonsson-Fjallby - Lowry - Maenalanen
Toninato - Gustafsson -Eyssimont
Morrissey - Pionk
Dillon - Schmidt
Samberg - Capobianco
Hellebuyck
Rittich
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to team reporter Jourdon LaBarber:
Skinner - Thompson - Tuch
Quinn - Cozens - Peterka
Krebs - Mittelstadt - Olofsson
Asplund - Sheahan - Hinostroza
Power - Dahlin
Samuelsson - Jokiharju
Bryson - Lyubushkin
Pilut - Fitzgerald
Calgary Flames
The Flames are expected to use these lines for their game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday:
Ruzicka - Lindholm - Toffoli
Lucic - Kadri - Mangiapane
Huberdeau - Backlund - Lewis
Coleman - Dube - Ritchie
Hanifin - Andersson
Zadorov - Weegar
Gilbert - Tanev
Markstrom
Vladar
Dallas Stars
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood told reporters that he will back up Jake Oettinger against the New York Islanders on Saturday after being stretchered off the ice on Thursday.
Wedgewood, 30, suffered a scary looking upper-body injury during the Stars' 6-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has a 4-3-1 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks are expected to use these lines for Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times:
Athanasiou - Domi - Kane
Kurashev - Toews -Raddysh
Entwistle - Dickinson - Lafferty
Blackwell - Khaira - Reese Johnson
Tinordi - Murphy
Jack Johnson - McCabe
Roos - Mitchell
Mrazek
Florida Panthers
Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will return to the lineup on Saturday against the Calgary Flames after a one-game absence.
Barkov, 27, missed Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars with a non-COVID related illness.
The 6-foot-3 centre has four goals and 14 points in 16 games this season.