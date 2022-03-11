1h ago
Ice Chips: Red Wings Fabbri expected to be done for the season
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve on Friday and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.
Fabbri, 26, left Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury.
The Mississauga, Ont., native has 17 goals and 30 points in 56 games this season.
The Red Wings have recalled forward Taro Hirose from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins in a corresponding move.
Dallas Stars
Defenceman Miro Heiskanen is considered to be week-to-week after contracting mononucleosis, according to head coach Rick Bowness.
Heiskanen, 22, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to March 2 with the illness.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has four goals and 29 points in 52 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Thomas Chabot will be a game-time decision on Saturday, according to head coach D.J. Smith.
Chabot, 25, was injured during the Senators' 4-3 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
The Sainte-Marie, Que., native has five goals and 32 points in 52 games this season.
Forward Chris Tierney returned to practice and skated in a non-contact jersey on Friday.
Tierney, 27, has missed the Senators' last six games with am upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 forward has six goals and 15 points in 51 games this season.
New York Islanders
The Islanders activated defenceman Zdeno Chara off injured reserve on Friday.
Chara, 44, last played on Feb. 26. He has eight assists in 45 games this season.
Forward Otto Koivula was assigned to AHL Bridgeport to clear space for Chara on the active roster.
New Jersey Devils
Forwards Nico Hischier and Miles Wood practiced on Friday, according to team reporter Sam Kasan.
Hischier, 23, missed the Devils last two games with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 forward has 16 goals and 38 points this season.
Wood, 26, has yet to play a game this season after having hip surgery during the pre-season.
The Buffalo, N.Y., native had 17 goals and 25 points in 55 games last season.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings recalled forward Rasmus Kupari from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Friday.
Kupari, 21, has three goals and nine points in 37 games this season.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have assigned defenceman Ryan Merkley to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Friday.
Merkley, 21, has a goal and 17 points in 25 games with the Barracuda this season.