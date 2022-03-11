Ice Chips: Red Wings Fabbri expected to be done for the season

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve on Friday and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

Coach Blashill said he suspects Robby Fabbri has torn his ACL. Going for further evaluation but is expected to miss the remainder of the season. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 11, 2022

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled left wing Taro Hirose from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed center Robby Fabbri on injured reserve.



Details: https://t.co/O9DZHpk8wp pic.twitter.com/TbSxHXKlSt — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 11, 2022

Fabbri, 26, left Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has 17 goals and 30 points in 56 games this season.

The Red Wings have recalled forward Taro Hirose from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins in a corresponding move.

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Miro Heiskanen is considered to be week-to-week after contracting mononucleosis, according to head coach Rick Bowness.

Bowness says Heiskanen is week to week https://t.co/z5LvNs72JI via @NHL — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 11, 2022

Heiskanen, 22, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to March 2 with the illness.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has four goals and 29 points in 52 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot will be a game-time decision on Saturday, according to head coach D.J. Smith.

Coach DJ Smith says Thomas Chabot will be a game time decision tomorrow #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 11, 2022

Chabot, 25, was injured during the Senators' 4-3 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native has five goals and 32 points in 52 games this season.

Forward Chris Tierney returned to practice and skated in a non-contact jersey on Friday.

Tierns is back on the ice today! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/vqZBDWr9WX — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 11, 2022

Tierney, 27, has missed the Senators' last six games with am upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 forward has six goals and 15 points in 51 games this season.

New York Islanders

The Islanders activated defenceman Zdeno Chara off injured reserve on Friday.

Chara, 44, last played on Feb. 26. He has eight assists in 45 games this season.

#Isles Transactions: Otto Koivula has been returned on loan to Bridgeport. Zdeno Chara has been removed from the team’s IR list. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 11, 2022

Forward Otto Koivula was assigned to AHL Bridgeport to clear space for Chara on the active roster.

New Jersey Devils

Forwards Nico Hischier and Miles Wood practiced on Friday, according to team reporter Sam Kasan.

Nico Hischier and Miles Wood just stepped on the ice for #NJDevils practice. — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) March 11, 2022

Hischier, 23, missed the Devils last two games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 forward has 16 goals and 38 points this season.

Wood, 26, has yet to play a game this season after having hip surgery during the pre-season.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native had 17 goals and 25 points in 55 games last season.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings recalled forward Rasmus Kupari from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Friday.

The @LAKings have made the following player transaction:



Rasmus Kupari (F) has been recalled from the @ontarioreign (AHL).@Enterprise | #PlayersOnTheMove — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) March 11, 2022

Kupari, 21, has three goals and nine points in 37 games this season.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have assigned defenceman Ryan Merkley to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Friday.

#SJSharks have reassigned D Ryan Merkley to the @sjbarracuda. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 11, 2022

Merkley, 21, has a goal and 17 points in 25 games with the Barracuda this season.