Ice Chips: Marner, Moore skate before practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Masters: Marner back on the ice working on his shot ahead of Leafs practice
Toronto Maple Leafs
Injured forward Mitch Marner (ankle) and Trevor Moore (shoulder) skated before their team practiced on Monday. Marner hasn't played since Nov. 9 when he was injured in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers while Moore has been sidelined since Nov. 15.