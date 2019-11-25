Masters: Marner back on the ice working on his shot ahead of Leafs practice

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Mitch Marner (ankle) and Trevor Moore (shoulder) skated before their team practiced on Monday. Marner hasn't played since Nov. 9 when he was injured in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers while Moore has been sidelined since Nov. 15.

Mitch Marner (ankle) and Trevor Moore (shoulder) are headed out for a skate ahead of #Leafs practice this morning — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 25, 2019