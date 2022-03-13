Keefe on Heritage Classic: 'Embrace the elements, embrace the atmosphere, just go out and play'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs announced that forward Artturi Lehkonen will not dress tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury.

The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 28 points in 55 games this season.

Laurent Dauphin draws back into the lineup in place of Lehkonen.

Earlier today, forward Cedric Paquette cleared waivers on Sunday and has been assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Paquette, 28, has two assists in 24 games with the Canadiens this season.

The Canadiens also recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Rocket.

Schueneman, 26, has three goals and 10 points in 27 games with the Rocket this season.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have placed defenceman Drew Doughty and forward Dustin Brown on injured reserve, the team announced on Sunday.

The @LAKings have made multiple player transactions:



Martin Frk (F), Austin Strand (D) & Gabe Vilardi (F) recalled from @ontarioreign (AHL)



Jaret Anderson-Dolan (F) loaned to Ontario



Dustin Brown (F) & Drew Doughty (D) placed on injured reserve@Enterprise | #PlayersOnTheMove — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) March 13, 2022

Doughty, 32, missed the Kings last two games with an undisclosed injury and is considered to be a day-to-day.

The London, Ont., native has seven goals and 31 points in 39 games this season.

Brown, 37, left Saturday's 5-0 shutout loss to the San Jose Sharks with an upper-body injury.

The Ithaca, N.Y., native has eight goals and 25 points in 57 games this season.

The Kings also recalled forwards Martin Frk and Gabriel Vilardi, as well as defenceman Austin Strand from the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Frk, 28, has 31 goals and 58 points in 46 games with the Reign this season.

Vilardi, 22, has 15 goals and 38 points in 39 games with the Reign this season.

Strand, 25, has three goals and seven points in 32 games with the Reign this season.

Additionally, the Kings assigned forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan to the Reign.

Anderson-Dolan, 22, did not record a point in seven games with the Kings this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Patrik Laine will play on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

#CBJ Patrik Laine will play tonight vs. #VGK.



“Feels fine. No issues. Good to go,” he said. “I’ve had quite a few surgeries on this same knee, so I was kinda worried about that a little bit. It was hurting quite a bit, but not it feels fine. Still sore, but nothing major." — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 13, 2022

Laine, 23, left Friday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild with a knee injury and did not return.

The 6-foot-5 forward has 22 goals and 42 points in 40 games this season.

Forward Jakub Voracek will not be available on Sunday's game against the Golden Knights due to a knee injury, according to Portzline.

#CBJ Jakub Voracek out tonight, but listed day-to-day per coach Brad Larsen



Patrik Laine questionable for tonight vs. #VGK.



Needless to say, this is deemed good news given how Voracek and Laine looked late Friday. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 13, 2022

Voracek, 32, was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Wild forward Marcus Foligno during the Blue Jacket's 3-2 shootout victory on Friday and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-2 forward has three goals and 43 points in 57 games this season.

Forward Justin Danforth will not be available to the Blue Jackets on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.

#CBJ coach Brad Larsen said Justin Danforth remains day to day and will not play tonight.



If Laine can't go, Jackets only have 11 forwards on the roster. Could go seven D or could make a recall. "We'll see," Lars says.



Elvis Merzlikins will be the goalie tonight vs. Vegas. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 13, 2022

Danforth, 28, has five goals and seven points in 23 games this season.

Elvis Merzlikins will be in net on Sunday against the Golden Knights.

The 27-year-old has a 20-15-3 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Petr Mrazek will be in net when the Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton on Sunday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Petr Mrazek starts Sunday in the Heritage Classic



Sheldon Keefe says fact it’s an outdoor game was part of the equation … also want to give him a chance to bounce back immediately @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 11, 2022

Mrazek, 30, has a 10-5-0 record with an .884 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Craig Anderson will be in net on Sunday when the Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton, according to head coach Don Granato.

Don Granato says Craig Anderson in goal tomorrow. Mark Pysyk in for Casey Fitzgerald. Rasmus Asplund is expected to play. — Heather Engel (@engelheather) March 12, 2022

Anderson, 40, has a 9-8-0 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will be in net on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jarry, 26, has a 28-12-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Looks like Neal Pionk will take the morning skate for the first time in a while. He’s been only playing games for the last couple weeks.



Hellebuyck going through starting routine. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) March 13, 2022

Hellebuyck, 28, has a 19-21-9 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average this season.

The Jets used these lines during Sunday's morning skate, according to Clinton:

No line-up changes for the #NHLJets.



Stastny-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Dubois-Svechnikov

Copp-Lowry-Ehlers

Harkins-Toninato-Vesalainen

Morrissey-Schmidt

Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-Schmidt — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) March 13, 2022

Stastny - Scheifele - Wheeler

Connor - Dubois - Svechnikov

Copp - Lowry - Ehlers

Harkins - Toninato - Vesalainen

Morrissey - Schmidt

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in net on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Ilya Sorokin the first goalie off from #Isles morning skate. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 13, 2022

Sorokin, 26, has a 19-12-7 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in net on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

#tblightning Jon Cooper said Brian Elliott is in tonight, which means Vasilevskiy starts Sunday in Vancouver. Cooper is not sure on lineup yet as he said one player had been “hobbling around.” I know Maroon was gingerly walking out of arena last game, so something to watch. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) March 12, 2022

Vasilevskiy, 27, has a 30-11-4 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.43 goals-against average this season.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have recalled defenceman Daniil Miromanov from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday.

Miromanov, 24, has six goals and 30 points with the Silver Knights this season.

Defenceman Ben Hutton is unavailable to the Golden Knights on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to the NHL's COVID protocol.

Update ☝️



Ben Hutton is unavailable for tonight’s game due to COVID-19 protocol. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 13, 2022

Hutton, 28, has three goals and 10 points in 39 games this season.

Logan Thompson is expected to start in net against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Jesse Granger.

Logan Thompson is the first goalie off the ice for the Golden Knights. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 13, 2022

Thompson, 25, has a 1-1-0 record with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have assigned defenceman Alec Regula to the AHL's Rockford Ice Hogs on Sunday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

#Blackhawks reassign Alec Regula to AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 13, 2022

Regula, 21, did not record a point in six games with the Blackhawks.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned forward Tim Gettinger to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday.

UPDATE: Tim Gettinger has been assigned to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 13, 2022

Gettinger, 23, did not record a point in eight games with the Rangers this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday.

Transaction: #Canucks recall Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) March 13, 2022

Juulsen, 24, has three goals and 15 points in 37 games in Abbotsford this season.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have recalled forward Marian Studenic from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Texas Stars.

We have recalled Marian Studenic from his conditioning assignment with the @TexasStars. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 13, 2022

Studenic, 23, was claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 24.

The 6-foot-1 forward has one goal in 17 games this season with the Devils.

Florida Panthers

Spencer Knight will be in net against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.

Spencer Knight in net tonight against the Kings, per Coach Brunette. #FLAvsLAK — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 13, 2022

Knight, 20, has a 10-6-2 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average this season.