Ice Chips: Habs' Toffoli, Chariot, Allen among players out of COVID protocol

Canadiens await update on Price, but reinforcements are on the way

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards Tyler Toffoli, Artturi Lehkonen, Laurent Dauphin, defencemen Ben Chariot, David Savard, Chris Wideman, and goaltenders Jake Allen, and Sam Montembeault have exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and returned to practice on Sunday, according to TSN's John Lu.

#Habs practising:

Drouin

Suzuki

Poehling

Caufield

Lehkonen

Dauphin

Paquette

Vejdemo

Dea



Chiarot

Savard

Wideman

Niku

Schueneman



Allen

Montembeault

McNiven



Day-to-day (navy): Dvorak, Armia

Non-contact (merlot): Anderson, Hoffman@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 9, 2022

#Habs Toffoli took to the ice briefly after his teammates finished practice. Apparently he has cleared COVID protocol too. ⁦@TSN_Edge⁩ pic.twitter.com/hItlyBoBIB — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 9, 2022

Lehkonen, 26, hasn't played since Dec. 16 and has four goals and 11 points in 31 games this season

Dauphin, 26, hasn't played since Dec. 16 and has a goal and three points in five games with the Canadiens as well as 11 goals and 16 points in 18 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Chiarot, 30, hasn't played since Dec. 16 and has five goals and seven points in 31 games this season.

Savard, 31, hasn't played since Jan. 1 and has a goal and nine points in 31 games this season.

Wideman, 32, hasn't played since Dec. 11 and has two goals and nine points in 22 games this season.

Allen, 31, hasn't played since Dec. 14 and has a 5-15-2 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.10 GAA this season.

Montembeault, 25, hasn't played since Jan. 1 and has a 1-6-2 record with a .893 save percentage and 3.98 GAA this season.

Additionally, forwards Joel Armia, Mike Hoffman, Christian Dvorak, and Josh Anderson were practicing with no-contact on Sunday.

#Habs Hoffman (COVID) is practising in a non-contact jersey.



Non-COVID players Suzuki, Caufield, Poehling and Niku are practising.



Dvorak and Anderson (non-COVID) are practising in non-contact jerseys. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 9, 2022

Hoffman, 32, hasn't played since Dec. 16 after being added to the NHL's COVID protocol and has four goals and eight points in 19 games this season.

Dvorak, 25, hasn't played since Dec. 7 with a lower-body injury and has five goals and 12 points in 27 games this season.

Anderson, 27, hasn't played since Dec. 2 with a lower-body injury and has seven goals and 13 points in 25 games this season.

Armia, 28, hasn't played since Dec. 16 after being added to the NHL's COVID protocol and has one goal and five points in 29 games this season.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Jean-Sebastien Dea from the AHL's Laval Rocket and placed him on the Canadiens' taxi squad on Sunday.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l'attaquant Jean-Sébastien Dea du Rocket de Laval et l'ont assigné à l'escouade de réserve de l'équipe.



The Canadiens recalled forward Jean-Sébastien Dea from the Laval Rocket and assigned him to the team's taxi squad.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 9, 2022

Dea, 27, has eight goals and 12 points in 24 games with the Rockets this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have assigned goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to their taxi squad from their active roster on Sunday.

ROSTER UPDATE: The #CBJ have assigned G Jean-Francois Berube to the taxi squad. — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 9, 2022

Berube, 30, has a 4-4-4 record this season with a .912 and 2.82 GAA with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have assigned forwards Cole Perfetti, Kristian Reichel, and C.J. Suess to the Jets' taxi squad on Sunday.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have reassigned the following players to the taxi squad from the Manitoba Moose:

G - Mikhail Berdin

D - Ville Heinola

D - Dylan Samberg



The following players have been reassigned to the taxi squad:

F - Cole Perfetti

F - Kristian Reichel

F - C.J. Suess — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 9, 2022

Perfetti, 20, did not record a point in three games with the Jets and has six goals and 15 points in 17 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season.

Reichel, 23, has a goal in four games with the Jets and has five goals and 12 points in 25 games with the Moose this season.

Suess, 27, did not record a point in two games with the Jets and has four goals and 12 points in 23 games with the Moose this season.

Additionally, the Jets have assigned defencemen Dylan Samberg, Ville Heinola, and goaltender Mikhail Berdin to the Moose on Sunday.

Samberg, 22, has five assists in 16 games with the Moose this season.

Heinola, 20, has two goals and 16 points in 24 games with the Moose this season.

Berdin, 23, has a 9-7-2 record with a .896 save percentage and 2.58 GAA with the Moose this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have assigned forward Justin Bailey to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday.

Transaction: #Canucks assign Justin Bailey to Abbotsford from the Vancouver Taxi Squad. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 9, 2022

Bailey, 26, has not recorded a point in 10 games with Vancouver and has eight goals and 13 points in 18 games with Abbotsford.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have assigned defenceman Colton White and forward Nolan Foote to the team's taxi squad from the active roster on Sunday.

#NEWS: We have assigned D Colton White and F Nolan Foote to the taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/xxEh3CJqhW — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 9, 2022

White, 24, has one assist in seven games with the Devils and three goals in five games with the AHL's Utica Comets this season.

Foote, 21, did not record a point in two games with the Devils and has four goals and 10 points in 22 games with the Comets this season.

The Devils have placed forward Janne Kuokkanen and defenceman Damon Severson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

#NEWS: Janne Kuokkanen and Damon Severson have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/GMGeWOFQ32 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 9, 2022

Kuokkanen, 23, has five goals and eight points in 34 games this season.

Severson, 27, has five goals and 15 points in 35 games this season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have assigned defencemen Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers on Sunday.

Cats roster updates ⬇️



• We have reassigned Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to @checkershockey. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 9, 2022

Priskie, 25, did not record a point in two appearances with the Panthers and has three goals and 12 points in 22 games with the Checkers this season.

Kiersted, 23, has a goal and two points in five games with the Panthers and has two goals and 12 points in 23 games with the Checkers this season.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have added forward Riley Damiani to their active roster from their taxi squad on Sunday.

The Dallas Stars have recalled Riley Damiani from the Taxi Squad. pic.twitter.com/ppSHtUXNdS — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 9, 2022

Damiani, 21, has a goal in the only game he appeared in for Dallas and has seven goals and 18 points in 23 games with the AHL's Texas Stars.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators used these lines during Sunday's practice:

Sunday practice lines from Edmonton:



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Formenton Stützle CBrown

Sanford Gambrell Watson

Paul Tierney Ennis

Bishop Gaudette Sabourin



Chabot JBD

Holden Zub

Brannstrom JBrown

Heatherington Mete — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) January 9, 2022

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Formenton - Stutzle - Connor Brown

Sanford - Gambrell - Watson

Paul - Tierney - Ennis

Bishop - Gaudette - Sabourin

Chabot - Bernard-Docker

Holden - Zub

Brannstrom - Josh Brown

Heatherington - Mete

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Alex Turcotte has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and both he has been placed on the King's taxi squad along with forward Martin Frk on Sunday.

The @LAKings have made multiple player transactions:



Martin Frk (F) was loaned to the taxi squad



Alex Turcotte (F) was activated from the non-roster/COVID-19 list and loaned to the taxi squad



Austin Wagner (F) was loaned to @ontarioreign (AHL)@Enterprise | #PlayersOnTheMove — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) January 9, 2022

Turcotte, 20, has not recorded a point in three games played with the Kings and has three goals and 10 points in 18 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign this season.

Frk, 28, has a goal in two games with the Kings and 14 goals and 29 points in 24 games with the Reign this season.

Additionally, forward Austin Wagner has been loaned to the Reign.

Wagner, 24, has four goals and seven points in 19 games with the Reign this season.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have placed forward Matt Luff to their taxi squad from their active roster on Sunday,

The #Preds have reassigned forward Matt Luff to the taxi squad and defenseman Matt Tennyson and goaltender Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL) from the taxi squad. — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) January 9, 2022

Luff, 24, has a goal and two points in six games with the Predators and has seven goals and 16 points in 20 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Additionally, the Predators have assigned defenceman Matt Tennyson and goaltender Tomas Vomacka to the Admirals on Sunday.

Tennyson, 31, has three goals and 10 points with the Admirals this season.

Vomacka, 22, has a 4-2-3 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.98 GAA with the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season.

New York Rangers

Forward Artemi Panarin has cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and returned to practice on Sunday.

UPDATE: Artemi Panarin has cleared Covid protocol and Patrik Nemeth has been added back to the roster. Both will practice today. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 9, 2022

Panarin, 30, has 10 goals and 36 points in 31 games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Patrik Nemeth has been added to the Rangers active roster on Sunday.

Nemeth, 29, has two assists in 32 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have activated forward Joel Eriksson-Ek from injured reserve on Sunday.

News: The #mnwild today reassigned G Hunter Jones, F Kyle Rau and F Marco Rossi to the @IAWild, reassigned F Matt Boldy and G Andrew Hammond to the taxi squad and activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/rYOFtICCz5 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 9, 2022

Eriksson-Ek, 24, has 11 goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.

The Sweden native has missed the Wild's last three games with an upper-body injury.

Additionally, the Wild have assigned forward Matt Boldy and goaltender Andrew Hammond to the team's taxi squad and assigned forwards Kyle Rau, Marco Rossi, and goaltender Hunter Jones to the AHL's Iowa Wild.

Boldy, 20, has a goal in two games with Minnesota and has four goals and 10 points in 10 games with Iowa this season.

Hammond, 33, has a 6-1-6 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.09 GAA with Iowa this season.

Rau, 29, did not record a point in four games with Minnesota and has eight goals and 19 points in 20 games with Iowa this season.

Rossi, 20, did not record a point in two games with Minnesota and has seven goals and 23 points in 21 games with Iowa this season.

Jones, 21, has a 1-2-1 record with a .905 save percentage and 3.00 GAA with Iowa this season.