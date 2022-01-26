Up Next

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forwards Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron practiced in non-contact jerseys on Wednesday morning, according to TSN's John Lu.

Byron, 32, has not played this season due to offseason hip surgery. He scored five goals and added 11 assists in 46 regular season games during the 2020-21 season.

Gallagher, 29, has not played since Dec. 30 due to a lower-body injury. The veteran forward has recorded four goals and six assists in 25 games this season.

Forward Christian Dvorak (therapy day) is not practicing on Wednesday.

Christian Dvorak ne participe pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault took part in full practice on Wednesday despite dealing with a wrist injury.

Habs lines on Wednesday:

Lehkonen - Suzuki - Toffoli

Dauphin - Poehling - Hoffman

Pitlick - Evans - Anderson

Pezzetta - Vejdemo - Paquette

(Gallagher, Byron — non-contact)

Chiarot - Savard

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Wideman

Niku - Clague

Montembeault

McNiven