Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced that goaltender Carey Price would start tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 34-year-old is 0-2-0 with a 2.02 goals against average and .918 save percentage in two starts since returning from a knee injury.

Carey Price obtiendra le départ face aux Flyers.



The Canadiens also announced that forward Jake Evans would return to the lineup on Thursday after participating in morning skate. The 25-year-old did not practice on Wednesday due to a non-COVID related illness. The Toronto native has 11 goals and 13 assists in 67 games this season. Defenceman Kale Clague will take rookie Jordan Harris' spot in the lineup.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and Jake Muzzin were on the ice at Thursday morning's skate. Both players remained on the ice after practice and it appears both are likely to remain out on Thursday. Nick Abruzzese also stayed out late after practice and is expected to be a scratch tonight. Kyle Clifford projects to draw into the lineup.

Auston Matthews & Jake Muzzin staying out late at Leafs skate



Goaltender Erik Kallgren is in the starters net at Leafs' skate head coach Sheldon Keefe has confirmed he will start tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sheldon Keefe confirms that Erik Kallgren starts tonight at Lightning



Calgary Flames

The Flames lines ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Stars, according to TSN's Salim Valji. Jacob Markstrom will get the start.

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Toffoli-Backlund-Mangiapane

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington -Tanev

Zadorov -Gudbranson

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Mark Kastelic from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has two assists in 11 games with Ottawa this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is on the ice for the Hurricanes skate on Thursday morning. However, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday that the 21-yearold would not play tonight.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is on the ice, which is a great sign, but Rod Brind'Amour said yesterday that he won't play tonight.



Kotkaniemi has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on April 16. In 65 games this season, he has 11 goals and 15 assists.

New Jersey Devils

Devils' forward Jesper Bratt is on the ice for optional morning skate on Thursday after missing yesterday's skate with a non-COVID illness.

Bratt, 23, has 25 goals and 70 points in 71 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Patrik Laine and defenceman Zach Werenski did not practice on Thursday. Forward Yegor Chinakhov did participate in practice.

Laine, 24, has 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 games this season.

Werenski, 24, has matched a career-high with 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 67 games this season.

Chinakhov, 21, has recorded seven goals and seven assists in 58 games this season.