Ice Chips: Habs' Price to start against Flyers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens announced that goaltender Carey Price would start tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 34-year-old is 0-2-0 with a 2.02 goals against average and .918 save percentage in two starts since returning from a knee injury.
The Canadiens also announced that forward Jake Evans would return to the lineup on Thursday after participating in morning skate. The 25-year-old did not practice on Wednesday due to a non-COVID related illness. The Toronto native has 11 goals and 13 assists in 67 games this season. Defenceman Kale Clague will take rookie Jordan Harris' spot in the lineup.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews and Jake Muzzin were on the ice at Thursday morning's skate. Both players remained on the ice after practice and it appears both are likely to remain out on Thursday. Nick Abruzzese also stayed out late after practice and is expected to be a scratch tonight. Kyle Clifford projects to draw into the lineup.
Goaltender Erik Kallgren is in the starters net at Leafs' skate head coach Sheldon Keefe has confirmed he will start tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Calgary Flames
The Flames lines ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Stars, according to TSN's Salim Valji. Jacob Markstrom will get the start.
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Toffoli-Backlund-Mangiapane
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington -Tanev
Zadorov -Gudbranson
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have recalled forward Mark Kastelic from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced on Thursday.
The 23-year-old has two assists in 11 games with Ottawa this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is on the ice for the Hurricanes skate on Thursday morning. However, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday that the 21-yearold would not play tonight.
Kotkaniemi has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on April 16. In 65 games this season, he has 11 goals and 15 assists.
New Jersey Devils
Devils' forward Jesper Bratt is on the ice for optional morning skate on Thursday after missing yesterday's skate with a non-COVID illness.
Bratt, 23, has 25 goals and 70 points in 71 games this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Patrik Laine and defenceman Zach Werenski did not practice on Thursday. Forward Yegor Chinakhov did participate in practice.
Laine, 24, has 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 games this season.
Werenski, 24, has matched a career-high with 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 67 games this season.
Chinakhov, 21, has recorded seven goals and seven assists in 58 games this season.