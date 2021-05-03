2h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Price to skate Tuesday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs focused on moving up in the standings over final games of season
Montreal Canadiens
Star goalie Carey Price, who has missed the past two weeks with a concussion, is expected to skate with the Habs on Tuesday, head coach Dominique Ducharme said on Monday.
Shea Weber (upper-body), Paul Byron (lower-body) and Tomas Tatar (lower-body) all remain out and are listed as day-to-day.
Ducharme doesn't think injured forward Brendan Gallagher, out with a broken thumb, will return before season’s end but is hopeful he’ll be available for the start of the playoffs.
The Habs assign defenceman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL’s Laval Rocket. Jake Allen will start between the pipes Monday against the Leafs.
Projected Lines vs. Maple Leafs - John Lu, TSN
F
Kotkaniemi – Danault – Anderson
Toffoli – Suzuki – Armia
Lehkonen – Evans – Caufield
Frolik – Staal – Perry
D
Romanov – Chiarot
Edmundson – Petry
Kulak – Merrill
G
Allen starting
Primeau
Toronto Maple Leafs
Projected Lines vs. Habs - Mark Masters, TSN
F
Foligno - Matthews - Marner
Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander
Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Simmonds
Thornton - Brooks - Spezza
D
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Liljegren
Sandin - Dermott
G
Campbell starts
Ottawa Senators
Monday's Practice Lines - TSN 1200
F
Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson
Stützle-White-Dadonov
Dzingel-Pinto-Connor Brown
Formenton-Tierney-Paul
Bishop-Anisimov-Amadio
D
Chabot-Zaitsev
Brannstrom-Zub
Mete-Josh Brown
Alsing-Bernard-Docker
G
Gustavsson-in starters end.
Winnipeg Jets
Projected Lines vs. Sens - Sara Orlesky, TSN
F
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Stastny-Dubois-Perreault
Copp-Lowry-Appleton
Vesalainen-Thompson-Lewis
D
Morrissey-Poolman
Forbort-Pionk
Stanley-DeMelo
G
Brossoit
St. Louis Blues
Head coach Craig Berube told the media after Monday's skate that there's a good chance star forward Vladimir Tarasenko will return against the Anaheim Ducks. The 29-year-old has four goals and 10 assists over 23 games this season.
New York Rangers
Star forward Artemi Panarin will not skate with the Rangers on Monday morning due to maintenance. Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Brett Howden will all miss New York's game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden.
Florida Panthers
Rookie goalie Spencer Knight gets the nod for the Panthers between the pipes for Monday's game against the Dallas Stars while Philippe Desrosiers will serve as the backup.
Forward Mason Marchment will return to the lineup and fellow forward Sam Bennett is sidelined with an upper-body injury.