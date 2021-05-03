Habs focused on moving up in the standings over final games of season

Montreal Canadiens

Star goalie Carey Price, who has missed the past two weeks with a concussion, is expected to skate with the Habs on Tuesday, head coach Dominique Ducharme said on Monday.

Shea Weber (upper-body), Paul Byron (lower-body) and Tomas Tatar (lower-body) all remain out and are listed as day-to-day.

#Habs Gallagher and Weber going for a skate. Weber has a left-handed stick (instead of his normal right-handed twig), which might suggest his upper body injury is to his left hand or arm. pic.twitter.com/J9uytsDToC — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 3, 2021

Ducharme doesn't think injured forward Brendan Gallagher, out with a broken thumb, will return before season’s end but is hopeful he’ll be available for the start of the playoffs.

The Habs assign defenceman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL’s Laval Rocket. Jake Allen will start between the pipes Monday against the Leafs.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Xavier Ouellet au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have assigned defenseman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL’s Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2021

Projected Lines vs. Maple Leafs - John Lu, TSN

F

Kotkaniemi – Danault – Anderson

Toffoli – Suzuki – Armia

Lehkonen – Evans – Caufield

Frolik – Staal – Perry

D

Romanov – Chiarot

Edmundson – Petry

Kulak – Merrill

G

Allen starting

Primeau

Toronto Maple Leafs

Projected Lines vs. Habs - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Foligno - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Simmonds

Thornton - Brooks - Spezza

D

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Liljegren

Sandin - Dermott

G

Campbell starts

Ottawa Senators

Monday's Practice Lines - TSN 1200

F

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Stützle-White-Dadonov

Dzingel-Pinto-Connor Brown

Formenton-Tierney-Paul

Bishop-Anisimov-Amadio

D

Chabot-Zaitsev

Brannstrom-Zub

Mete-Josh Brown

Alsing-Bernard-Docker

G

Gustavsson-in starters end.

Winnipeg Jets

Projected Lines vs. Sens - Sara Orlesky, TSN

F

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Stastny-Dubois-Perreault

Copp-Lowry-Appleton

Vesalainen-Thompson-Lewis

D

Morrissey-Poolman

Forbort-Pionk

Stanley-DeMelo

G

Brossoit

St. Louis Blues

Head coach Craig Berube told the media after Monday's skate that there's a good chance star forward Vladimir Tarasenko will return against the Anaheim Ducks. The 29-year-old has four goals and 10 assists over 23 games this season.

There’s a good chance Tarasenko will play tonight, per Berube, and Clifford would come out. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 3, 2021

New York Rangers

Star forward Artemi Panarin will not skate with the Rangers on Monday morning due to maintenance. Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Brett Howden will all miss New York's game against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden.

UPDATE: Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Brett Howden are all out tonight. Artemi Panarin (maintenance) is also not skating this morning. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 3, 2021

Florida Panthers

Rookie goalie Spencer Knight gets the nod for the Panthers between the pipes for Monday's game against the Dallas Stars while Philippe Desrosiers will serve as the backup.

Forward Mason Marchment will return to the lineup and fellow forward Sam Bennett is sidelined with an upper-body injury.