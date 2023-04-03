Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield skated with the team Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

Cole est de retour sur la glace!@colecaufield's back on the ice!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/klvOXvnnAN — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 3, 2023

The 22-year-old suffered the injury on Dec. 23 against the Dallas Stars in an awkward fall and then again on Jan. 3 in Nashville but was able to pop it back into place both times.

A native of Wisconsin, Caufield scored a career-high 26 goals to go with 36 points before his season was cut short.