Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman David Savard returns to the lineup tonight against the Nashville Predators after missing the last 13 games with an upper-body injury. He last played on Dec. 3 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The 31-year-old has one goal and seven assists in 24 games this season, his second with the Habs.

Anthony Richard also returns to the lineup while Joel Armia and Johnathan Kovacevic are scratches.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will get the start tonight.

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg is projected to get the start tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Senators look for a second straight win.

The 30-year-old is 6-8-2 in 18 appearances this season, recording a .910 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average.

Defenceman Erik Brannstrom was also at practice this morning after being activated from the injured reserve on Sunday. He has not played since Dec. 20 due to a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old has three assists in 32 games this season.

Head coach DJ Smith says the team doesn't expect Josh Norris to be back anytime soon, saying the forward saw his shoulder specialist and that "stuff is healing, it's good news but it's not there 100 per cent."

Smith adds they were optimistic about a return at the end of the month but they're not going to put him on a timeline.

Lines at Sens practice per TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Kelly-Gambrell-Lucchini

Brassard-Kastelic-Watson

Chabot-Zub

Sanderson-Hamonic

Holden-Brannstrom

Forsberg (starters end)

Cam Talbot

Josh Norris also skating

Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti (regular jerseys) as well as Blake Wheeler and Saku Maenalanen (non-contact) are all taking part in the team's optional skate this morning. Connor Hellebuyck will get the start tonight as the Jets face the Calgary Flames tonight at Canada Life Centre.

Per TSN's John Lu, Perfetti said after the morning skate that he hopes to return from his shoulder injury on Friday.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Goaltender Dustin Tokarski was recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, while defenceman Kris Letang was designated as non-roster.

Tokarski, 33, played in 18 games with the WBS this season, posting a 2.22 GAA. The Humboldt, Sask., native has 76 games of NHL experience between stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres, with a 2.14 GAA.