Ice Chips: Habs' Evans skates, remains out
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Forward Jake Evans skated with his teammates for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 1, but remains out of the lineup for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Evans played in 47 games this season for the Canadiens and posted three goals and 10 assists. He did not record a point in Game 1 of the series before leaving with the injury.
Defenceman Brett Kulak will replace Jon Merrill and play beside Erik Gustafsson, who will switch to the left side.
Canadiens lines vs. Maple Leafs
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Armia - Staal - Perry
Edmundson - Petry
Chiarot - Weber
Kulak - Gustafsson
Price
Allen
Scratches: Evans, Frolik, Merrill, Romanov, Ouellet
Power play:
Anderson
Weber - Gallagher - Kotkaniemi
Petry
Perry
Caufield - Toffoli - Suzuki
Gustafsson