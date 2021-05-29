Will limited fans be a factor in Game 6 for Canadiens?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Forward Jake Evans skated with his teammates for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 1, but remains out of the lineup for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Evans played in 47 games this season for the Canadiens and posted three goals and 10 assists. He did not record a point in Game 1 of the series before leaving with the injury.

Defenceman Brett Kulak will replace Jon Merrill and play beside Erik Gustafsson, who will switch to the left side.

Canadiens lines vs. Maple Leafs

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Armia - Staal - Perry

Edmundson - Petry

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Gustafsson

Price

Allen

Scratches: Evans, Frolik, Merrill, Romanov, Ouellet

Power play:

Anderson

Weber - Gallagher - Kotkaniemi

Petry



Perry

Caufield - Toffoli - Suzuki

Gustafsson