Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said Friday forward Jonathan Drouin missed a meeting and did not commit to him playing or not on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

UPDATE: I misheard and MSL didn't commit to Drouin not playing tomorrow, he said they would start with missing today's practice as a consequence and then they'll see. I personally would be surprised if he played, but we'll see. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 17, 2023

Drouin, 27, was also not allowed to practice Friday, Arpon Basu reported.

Drouin has one goal and 25 assists in 46 games this season.

Montreal fell 9-5 to the Florida Panthers on Thursday and are last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 27-36-6.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Justin Holl will be scratched from the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Holl logged almost 17 minutes of icetime in Wednesday's loss to the Colorado Avalanche and has two goals and 12 assists in 66 games this season.

In other news, Leafs forward Ryan O'Reilly was on the ice prior to an optional team skate Friday morning as he works his way back from a broken finger.

O'Reilly on the ice for another skate this morning before #Leafs optional begins. — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) March 17, 2023

O'Reilly, 32, underwent surgery on March 7 and the Leafs have said the recently-acquired forward is expected to return to the lineup before the playoffs begin.

The Clinton, Ont., native has 15 goals and nine assists in 48 games this season split between Toronto and the St. Louis Blues.

The Leafs sit second in the Atlantic Division heading into their matchup with Carolina.

Ilya Samsonov is projected to get the start in net for the Leafs as per TSN's Mark Masters.

Ilya Samsonov is doing his starting routine & just left the ice (first goalie off)



Projected to start tonight against Carolina@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/o8TqJ32kE9 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 17, 2023

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey was absent from practice Friday after playing over 30 minutes in his return to the lineup on Thursday night, TSN's John Lu reports.

*#NHLJets Morrissey played 30+ minutes vs Boston on Thursday after missing the previous two games with a LBI. He’s likely skipping practice for maintenance before traveling to Nashville. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 17, 2023

The Calgary native is expected to travel with the team for their matchup with the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Morrissey, 27, suffered a lower-body injury in last Saturday's win over the Florida Panthers and was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes.

#NHLJets Bowness says Dubois will travel with the team to Nashville but his status for Saturday vs #Predators is questionable. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 17, 2023

Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, who last played on March 6, will also travel to Nashville, but head coach Rick Bowness said Thursday his status against the Predators is questionable.

Dubois, 24, has 24 goals and 31 helpers in 61 contests in 2022-23.