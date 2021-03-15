Jets want to carry strong play from Toronto series to tonight against Montreal

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Carey Price will start tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ducharme confirme que Ouellet prendra la place de Mete dans la formation ce soir. La présence de Danault ne sera décidée que plus tard aujourd'hui.



Ducharme says that Ouellet will dress in place of Mete. A decision regarding Danault will be made closer to puck drop.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 15, 2021

Price, 33, is 8-5-4 this season with a .907 save percentage and 2.62 GAA.

Ducharme also announced that Xavier Ouellet will draw into the lineup in place of Victor Mete. A decision regarding Phillip Danault will be made closer to puck drop. He sustained an injury on Saturday against the Flames and missed some action. He did not practise on Sunday.

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko will start tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

Forwards Antoine Roussel and Tyler Motte made the trip for the team's East Coast swing.

Florida Panthers

Per head coach Joel Quenneville, Sergei Bobrosvky will get the start Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 32-year-old is 11-2-2 in 15 appearances this season with a .905 save percentage 2.94 goals-against average.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith doesn't have an update on goaltender Matt Murray's status ahead of tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

DJ Smith doesn't have an update on Matt Murray's status vs Vancouver tonight.



"We're waiting on the trainers. If he can't go, we'll go on without him."



Sounds like it would be Joey Daccord who starts, with Filip Gustavsson backing up if Murray is unavailable. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) March 15, 2021

Joey Daccord would likely start if Murray is unavailable with Filip Gustavsson backing up.

Murray suffered an upper-body injury in pre-game warmups Sunday night. Daccord started in his place and picked up his first NHL win with a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Per head coach Mike Sullivan, forward Jared McCann and defenceman John Marino skated this morning but will not play Monday against the Boston Bruins,

McCann has been out for a week since getting injured on Mar. 7. In 17 games this season, he has five goals and 10 points.

Marino has missed the last two games. He has a goal and four points in 25 games this year.

Sullivan also announced that Tristan Jarry will start versus the Bruins.

Buffalo Sabres

Cody Eakin will be scratched from the lineup tonight and Rasmus Asplund will take his place. Asplund was centring the fourth line between Tobias Rieder and Kyle Okposo at practice Monday morning.

Asplund, 23, has one goal in four appearances with the Sabres this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

According to The Athletic's Scott Powers, Kevin Lankinen will start for the Blackhawks against the Panthers and the team will go with the same lineup as their previous game.

Boston Bruins

Coach Bruce Cassidy says that Jaroslav Halak will start against the Penguins tonight.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy:



Jaro Halak starts in goal tonight.



Tuukka Rask traveled and is skating with the taxi squad but won’t be ready for tomorrow.



Will likely be Daniel Vladar or Jeremy Swayman on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ScU4rendEr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 15, 2021

Cassidy also noted that Tuukka Rask traveled and is skating with the taxi squad but won't be ready for tomorrow. Either Daniel Vladar or Jeremy Swayman will start on Tuesday.