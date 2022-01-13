Ice Chips: Habs' Allen out at least one week with injury

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday that goaltender Jake Allen will miss at least one week with an injury sustained against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

The Canadiens said earlier Thursday that they had recalled netminder Cayden Primeau from the taxi squad on an emergency basis as a result of Allen's injury. Allen allowed two goals on seven shots before leaving the game late in the first period.

Goaltender Michael McNiven was also reassigned to the taxi squad from AHL Laval and will join the team in Chicago. Defenceman Kale Clague will also join the club in Chicago after exiting COVID-19 protocol.

TSN's John Lu reports that defenceman Alexander Romanov will return to the lineup against Chicago on Thursday.

Romanov, 22, last played on Dec. 30 and has two goals and four assists in 32 games this season.

Centre Rem Pitlick will make his debut for the Canadiens against Boston.

Furthermore, forwards Cedric Paquette, who suffered a minor injury against Boston, and Lukas Vejdemo, a healthy scratch, will be out of the lineup against the Bruins.

Forward Paul Byron, who underwent hip surgery, should be cleared to play Saturday and will join the Canadiens on the road.

Forward Brandon Baddock and defenceman Louie Belpedio were loaned to Laval.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask will make his first start of the season for the Bruins after recovering from off-season hip surgery.

Defenceman John Moore is out with an upper-body injury and Tyler Lewington will take his place in the lineup and make his Bruins debut.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that forward Ondrej Palat will not play against the Vancouver Canucks and is likely out Saturday against the Dallas Stars, too.

Palat has been dealing with a lingering injury and Cooper said the team hopes to have him back by the time they start their California road trip Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings.

The 30-year-old has 15 goals and 15 assists in 38 games so far this season, his 10th with the Bolts.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have activated forward Alexandre Texier off the NHL's COVID-19 non-roster list.

The 22-year-old has 11 goals and 19 points in 30 games played this season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have added goaltender Jonas Johansson to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and he will be unavailable for tomorrow's game against the Dallas Stars.

Johansson is 3-2-1 in nine appearances this season with an .885 save percentage and 3.73 goals-against average.