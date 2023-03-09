Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Jordan Harris is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play tonight against the New York Rangers.

The 22-year-old rookie has three goals and 15 points in 60 games this season.

Kaiden Guhle is skating in a regular jersey this morning after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old missed almost two full months with a knee injury. In 39 games this season, Guhle has three goals and 15 points.

Justin Barron is wearing a non-contact jersey at practice as he deals with an upper-body injury. He last played on Mar. 2 in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, where he left the game after taking a hard hit from Kings forward Carl Grundstrom.

Barron, 21, has three goals and nine points in 24 games with the Canadiens this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards Elliot Desnoyers and Tyson Foerster have been recalled from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on emergency conditions.

Desnoyers, 21, has 20 goals and 38 points in 52 games this season with the Phantoms. He made his NHL debut earlier this season, appearing in two games with the Flyers with zero points.

Foerster has 18 goals and 38 points in 56 AHL games in 2022-23.

The Flyers are in action tonight taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.