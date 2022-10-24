Ice Chips: Slafkovsky set to have tests on UBI

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

First overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will not practice Monday as the team determines the extent of his upper-body injury.

Slafkovsky has one goal in five games this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky ne s'entraînera pas avec l'équipe aujourd'hui. Il passera des examens médicaux pour sa blessure au haut du corps.



Juraj Slafkovsky won't practice today. He will be undergoing medical tests for his upper-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2022

The team announced on Saturday that he was day-to-day with the ailment but did not say specifically what it is or how he incurred it. He missed Montreal's matchup with the Dallas Stars later that evening, an eventual 5-2 defeat. Read more about Slafkovsky's injury here.

The Habs used these lines at Monday's skate:

Caufield-Suzuki-Monahan

Dadonov-Dvorak-Gallagher

Drouin-Dach-Anderson

Pitlick-Evans-Hoffman/Pezzetta

Armia (no contract)

Guhle-Savard

Kovacevic-Harris

Xhekaj-Wideman

Schueneman

Edmundson (no contact)

Allen

Montembeault

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators were without forward Josh Norris and goaltender Anton Forsberg during Monday's morning skate.

Norris suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over the Arizona Coyotes and head coach D.J. Smith said later Monday morning he will miss at least a couple of weeks. The team is still waiting on MRI results.

Forsberg, who was on the ice before the team portion on Monday, 20 saves in Saturday's win.

Derick Brassard took Norris' spot between Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux during Monday's skate.

Sens morning skate lines for Monday.



Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Brassard Giroux

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Kastelic Watson

xxxx Gambrell xxxx



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

xxxx Zaitsev — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 24, 2022

The Senators will host the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Edmonton Oilers

Jack Campbell was in the starter's net Monday morning ahead of Edmonton's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday

Campbell in the starters net this morning. Not a surprise, was excellent against the Blues. Also have a Dylan Holloway sighting this morning in dark blue sweater. pic.twitter.com/kO2DUqnBcm — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 24, 2022

Campbell has appeared in four games this season for the Oilers, going 2-2-0 with a 3.82 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes that forward Dylan Holloway was seen at Monday's skate in a dark blue sweater. Holloway was day-to-day over the weekend with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

Here were Winnipeg's lines Monday morning courtesy of John Lu ahead of their matchup with the St. Louis Blues:

Connor - Scheifele - Appleton

Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Gagner

Toninato - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby

Morrissey - Pionk

Dillon - Schmidt

Stanley - DeMelo

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Scratches: Mäenalanen

Injured: Samberg

IR: Ehlers (LBI, 7-10 days)

Power play:

Connor - Scheifele - Appleton

Morrissey - Pionk



Wheeler - Dubois - Perfetti

Dillon - Schmidt

New York Rangers

Rangers forward Filip Chytil will be out at least a week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Monday.

He left Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with an apparent head injury after taking an elbow from forward Cole Sillinger in the opening period.

The 23-year-old Chytil has two goals and one assists in six games played this season, his sixth with the organization.

Washington Capitals

Charlie Lindgren was the first off the ice Monday morning at the Capitals' skate, indicating he will start Monday night in New Jersey against the Devils, tweets The Washington Post's Samantha Pell.

Charlie Lindgren is the first goalie off the ice at Capitals morning skate. He’s expected to be the starter tonight in New Jersey. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 24, 2022

Lindgren has appeared in one game so far this season, stopping 36 of 39 shots. He is in his first year with the Caps after spending last season with the St. Louis Blues.

Here were the rest of Washington's lines, courtesy of Pell:

Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary

Johansson-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Protas-Eller-Mantha

Malenstyn-Dowd-Hathaway

Orlov-Carlson

Fehervary-Jensen

Gustafsson-van Riemsdyk