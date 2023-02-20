St. Louis says coaching staff must 'stay demanding' of Habs to finish their opportunities

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle skated in a non-contact jersey at practice on Monday morning, the team reported.

Le défenseur Kaiden Guhle est sur la glace avec le reste de l'équipe. Il porte un chandail suggérant qu'il ne peut recevoir de contacts.



Defenseman Kaiden Guhle is on the ice this morning for practice with a no-contact jersey.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 20, 2023

Guhle, 21, last played on Dec 29 in a loss against the Florida Panthers, where he suffered a leg injury. He was given an initial timeline of roughly eight weeks to recover, meaning he is healing according to schedule.

In 36 games this season, the rookie has two goals and 14 points. He was drafted 16th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Entry draft.

Additionally, The Atheltic's Arpon Basu indicated that forwards Sean Monahan and Kirby Dach were not on the ice at Canadiens practice on Monday.

Canadiens practice is starting and Sean Monahan is not on the ice. Neither is Kirby Dach. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 20, 2023

Monahan injured his foot on Dec 5 and has not played since - he played in 25 games this season and registered 17 points. Dach was forced to miss the Canadiens' most recent game with an illness.

Defenceman Chris Wideman will not travel with the team to New Jersey for their next game against the Devils either. His injury is unreported still.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith has indicated that forward Derick Brassard will be taken out of the lineup to be replaced by newly-acquired Julien Gauthier, who joined via trade from the New York Rangers on Sunday.

DJ Smith- Brassard will come out and Gauthier will come in. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 20, 2023

Brassard, 35, has eight goals and 15 points in 44 games this season. He signed with the Senators during the season, on Oct 10 - his second stint with the team.

The veteran has played for 10 different teams in his 16-year career.

Gauthier, 25, has six goals and nine points in 40 games this year with New York.

New York Rangers

Forward Tyler Motte skated with the New York Rangers on Monday morning, the team tweeted.

WELCOME BACK, MOTTER 👋 pic.twitter.com/zVQJYJ6it9 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 20, 2023

Motte was acquired from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick and forward Julien Gauthier.

This will be Motte's second stint with the Rangers; the team acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in March of 2022. He played in nine games for the Rangers last season.

Motte was spotted skating on the fourth line in Rangers practice, alongside Jake Leschyshyn and Barclay Goodrow.

In 38 games this year with Ottawa, Motte scored three goals and collected nine points overall.

The Rangers skated the following lines in practice on Monday:

Kreider-Zibanejad-Vesey

Panarin-Trocheck-Tarasenko

Lafreniere-Chytil-Kakko

Motte-Leschyshyn-Goodrow

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have recalled forward Martin Kaut from the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL, the team announced Monday.

Kaut, 23, has played 27 games this season, with one goal and three points - all with the Colorado Avalanche. He was acquired from Colorado in a four-player trade on Jan 25, and has been in the AHL with San Jose since.

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson was spotted doing individual work on the ice in full gear on Monday, though not practicing with the team.

John Carlson is on the ice in full gear working with Wendy Marco of @ColdRushHockey. The #Caps’ No. 1 defenseman has been out since taking a 90 mph slap shot to the side of his head in late December. pic.twitter.com/nknYeVKAXA — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 20, 2023

Carlson, 33, has not played since dec 23, when he was struck on the side of the head by a puck.

In 30 games this season, the two-time All-Star has eight goals and 21 points.

Buffalo Sabres

Per The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn, defencemen Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju were both absent from Buffalo Sabres practice on Monday, as they each have maintenance days.

Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju both have maintenance days and aren’t practicing this morning. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) February 20, 2023

Dahlin has missed just one game this season. The Sabres have games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning, two teams they are seeking to surpass in the Eastern Conference standings, this week.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins skated the following lines in practice on Monday:

Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

Hall-Coyle-Smith

Greer-Frederic-Foligno

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Ullmark

The Bruins are scheduled to play the Senators on Monday afternoon.