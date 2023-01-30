1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Monahan, Edmundson miss practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Sean Monahan and defenceman Joel Edmundson were not on the ice for Monday's practice.
Additionally, the Habs announced that forwards Evgenii Dadonov, Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak would miss Monday's practice to receive treatments.
Montreal's last game before the All-Star Game is Tuesday night against the visiting Ottawa Senators.
Ottawa Senators
Artem Zub was on the ice with the Senators for practice on Monday wearing a contact jersey.
Zub has missed the team's past seven games. He has three goals and six points in 21 games this season.
Defenceman Thomas Chabot was not on the ice.
Zub is expected to return after the All-Star break while Chabot will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens.
Finally, the Sens recalled goalie Mads Sogaard from the AHL to serve as a backup against the Habs.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers announced that forward Devin Shore has been recalled from his conditioning stint in the American Hockey League. The 28-year-old forward has three assists over 29 games this season with the Oilers and put up two goals with three assists over five games in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. Shore hasn't played with the Oilers since New Year's Eve.
In other news, the Oilers released goaltender Matt Berlin from his amateur tryout.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenceman Marcus Bjork has been recalled while defenceman Jake Christiansen has been assigned to the AHL. The 25-year-old Bjork has three goals and eight assists with the Jackets this season as well as two goals and five assists with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.