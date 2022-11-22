Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday morning that forward Mike Hoffman won't practice or play against the Buffalo Sabres due to a lower-body injury.

The 32-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., suffered the injury during the Canadiens' Nov. 19 game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

In 16 games this season, Hoffman has scored five goals and registered eight points.

Ahead of their game against the Sabres, the Canadiens shared their lines:

Caufield Suzuki Dach

Slafkovsky Dvorak Gallagher

Dadonov Monahan Anderson

Pezzetta Evans Armia



Guhle Savard

Matheson Edmundson

Harris Wideman

Xhekai Kovacevic

Allen

Montembeault

Joel Armia, who wore a non-contact jersey on Monday, was back in a regular jersey on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Finnish forward has played in seven games for the Canadiens.

Toronto Maple Leafs

With the news that defenceman Moran Rielly has been placed on LTIR, TSN's Mark Masters notes that Rasmus Sandin will slot into the first power play with Mark Giordano playing on the second.

Nick Robertson, who was a healthy scratch the last four games, joins the second unit as well.

While they are not expected to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs on their upcoming four-game road trip, defenceman TJ Brodie and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were back on the ice on Tuesday. However, Samonov did not practice with the team.

Ilya Samsonov also back on the ice ahead of Leafs practice



Brodie, 32, has been sidelined with an oblique injury since the Leafs' Nov. 11 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. A native of Chatham, Ont., Brodie has played in 15 games for the Maple Leafs, tallying a pair of assists.

The 25-year-old Samsonov suffered a knee injury during a penalty shot attempt against the Boston Bruins on Nov 5. He closed out the period after the injury, but did not finish the game. A native of Magnitogorsk, Russia, Samsonov is 6-2-0 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in eight games this season.

Here are the lines from Tuesday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Robertson - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Engvall

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday that they have re-assigned defenceman Jacob Larsson and recalled defenceman Lassi Thomson from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old Larsson has skated in three games in his first year with the Senators.

Thomson, 22, has played in 15 games, recording five assists.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils announced on Tuesday that forward Alexander Holtz and defenceman Kevin Bahl have been assigned to the Utica Comets of the AHL.

Holtz, 20, has skated in four games for the Devils, scoring one goal.

Bahl, 22, has skated in three games, recording a pair of penalty minutes.

Columbus Blue Jackets

After missing the last two games with an illness, forward Jack Roslovic skated with the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

The 25-year-old has played in 15 games for his hometown team, scoring one goal and recording five points.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that goaltender Casey DeSmith is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

The 31-year old has played in eight games for the Penguins, posting a record of 3-4-1 with a 2.88 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage.

San Jose sharks

The San Jose Sharks announced that they have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.

Dell, 33, has played in seven games for the Barracuda, posting a 3-3 record with a shutout, a 3.22 GAA, a 0.904 save percentage. The Airdrie, Atla., native is in his first season back with the Sharks organization after spending the 2021-22 season with the Sabres and the 2020-21 season with the Devils. Dell previously played four seasons for the Sharks (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20).