Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Mike Hoffman will return to play against the Nashville Predators while rookie defenceman Mattias Norlinder will also dress. 

Hoffman has been sidelined since Nov. 13 after suffering an upper-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings. 

He has four goals and seven points in 13 games this season. 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said via David Alter of The Hockey News that Morgan Rielly, Ondrej Kase, Mitch Marner and Joseph Woll will be game-time decisions Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Marner collided with defenceman Jake Muzzin while participating in a drill during Friday's practice and left the skate for precautionary reasons. 

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from AHL Belleville. 

He has appeared in three games with Ottawa this season. In the AHL, he had a goal and seven assists in 15 games. 

Tampa Bay Lightning

Injured forward Nikita Kucherov skated on his own off to the side near the end of Tampa's skate Saturday, tweets The Athletic's Joe Smith.

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters recently that nothing new has emerged in his timeline and he is still not expected to be ready until the new year as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old has one goal and three assists in three games so far this season for the Bolts. 

Carolina Hurricanes

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that defenceman Ethan Bear (COVID-19 protocol) may play Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. 

Bear is expected to take warmups and will play if all goes well.

He has been out since Nov. 20. 