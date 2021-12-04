Marner, Rielly, Kase and Woll are all game-time decisions against Wild

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Mike Hoffman will return to play against the Nashville Predators while rookie defenceman Mattias Norlinder will also dress.

Hoffman has been sidelined since Nov. 13 after suffering an upper-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings.

He has four goals and seven points in 13 games this season.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Mike Hoffman effectuera un retour au jeu ce soir. Mattias Norlinder sera dans la formation aussi.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Mike Hoffman will return to play. Mattias Norlinder will dress too. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said via David Alter of The Hockey News that Morgan Rielly, Ondrej Kase, Mitch Marner and Joseph Woll will be game-time decisions Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Keefe says, Rielly, Kase, Marner and Woll are all game-time decisions tonight. — David Alter (@dalter) December 4, 2021

Marner collided with defenceman Jake Muzzin while participating in a drill during Friday's practice and left the skate for precautionary reasons.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from AHL Belleville.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 4, 2021

He has appeared in three games with Ottawa this season. In the AHL, he had a goal and seven assists in 15 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Injured forward Nikita Kucherov skated on his own off to the side near the end of Tampa's skate Saturday, tweets The Athletic's Joe Smith.

Nikita Kucherov skated off to side near end of @TBLightning skate today. Jon Cooper said in Boston nothing new triggered in his timeline, still not expected before the New Year. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 4, 2021

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters recently that nothing new has emerged in his timeline and he is still not expected to be ready until the new year as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old has one goal and three assists in three games so far this season for the Bolts.

Carolina Hurricanes

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that defenceman Ethan Bear (COVID-19 protocol) may play Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Brind'Amour says hopes Bear can play. Will take warmup. If good, thinks he'll play. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) December 4, 2021

Bear is expected to take warmups and will play if all goes well.

He has been out since Nov. 20.