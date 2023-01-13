Leafs prep for 'huge battle' in Boston: 'It's not much of a race at this point'

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Mike Matheson returned to practice on Friday wearing a regular practice jersey but will not play this weekend, according to head coach Martin St. Louis..

Matheson, 28, has missed the team's last 10 games with a lower-body injury and and being in a regular practice sweater suggests that he is cleared for contact.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has a goal and five points in only 10 games this season due to injuries.

Matheson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with a 2023 fourth-round draft pick, in exchange for defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling in the offseason.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2012 NHL Draft, Matheson has 50 goals and 144 points in 427 games split between the Panthers, Penguins, and Canadiens.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins returned to practice on Friday after missing time due to an undisclosed illness, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Merzlikins, 28, missed Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes due to a lingering illness and is considered to be day-to-day.

The Riga, Latvia native has a 4-11-0 record with an .865 save percentage and 4.62 goals against average this season and has lost his last four games giving up a combined 16 goals.

Drafted 76th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft, Merzlikins has a career 52-55-20 record with a .907 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average.

The Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Friday.

Greaves, 21, was recalled on an emergency basis on Thursday after Merzlikins was unavailable to the team due to an illness.

The 6-foot netminder has a 6-6-2 record with an .885 save percentage and 3.69 goals-against average with the Monsters this season.

Greaves was signed as an undrafted free agent in February of 2022.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled forward Jack Quinn from the AHL's Rochester Americans and assigned forward Peyton Krebs to the Americans on Friday.

Quinn, 21, was assigned to the Americans on Thursday to make room on the roster for goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who gave up three goals in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

The 6-foot-1 winger has six goals and 17 points in 33 games this season and hasn't recorded a point in his last nine games.

Drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in the 2020 NHL Draft, Quinn has seven goals and 19 points in 35 career games.

Krebs, 21, has three goals and nine points in 34 games this season and hasn't recorded a point in six of his last seven games.

The 6-foot forward was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights, along with forward Alex Tuch and two draft picks, in exchange for centre Jack Eichel on Nov. 4, 2021.

Drafted 17th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Draft, Krebs has 10 goals and 32 points in 95 games split between the Golden Knights and Sabres.

Forwards Zemgus Girgensons and Tuch did not practice on Friday, according to Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald.

Girgensons, 29, is out with a non-COVID related illness and will not travel with the team for their game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, according to head coach Don Granato.

The Riga, Latvia native has four goals and 10 points in 39 games this season.

Drafted 14th overall by the Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft, Girgensons has 75 goals and 166 points in 584 career games.

Tuch, 26, did not skate due to a scheduled maintenance day.

The 6-foot-4 forward has 20 goals and 45 points in 40 games this season.

Drafted 18th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft, Tuch has 93 goals and 222 points in 345 games split between the Wild, Golden Knights, and Sabres.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski will make his first start of the season on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Tokarski, 33, made his first appearance in the Penguins 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in relief of Casey DeSmith after he gave up three goals in just over seven minutes.

The 6-foot netminder was recalled from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on Jan. 3 after Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Tokarski has a 8-6-5 record with a .926 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against average in Wilkes-Barre Scranton this season.

Drafted 122nd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008 NHL Draft, Tokarski has a 23-32-12 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average split between the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, and Penguins.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues assigned defenceman Dmitri Samorukov to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday.

Samorukov, 23, has two goals and eight points in 34 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman was acquired by the Blues on Oct. 9 from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin.

Samorukov was drafted 84th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Oilers and has only appeared in one game in his NHL career.