Ice Chips: Canadiens' Matheson skates with team in non-contact jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Mike Matheson skated with the team Thursday morning in a non-contact jersey.
Matheson, 28, has missed the team's last 10 games with a lower-body injury and has only appeared in 10 games this season.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has a goal and six points in 10 games this season.
Matheson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with a 2023 fourth-round draft pick, in exchange for defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling in the offseason.
Drafted 23rd overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2012 NHL Draft, Matheson has 50 goals and 144 points in 427 career games split between the Panthers, Penguins, and Canadiens.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres recalled forward Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL's Rochester Americans and assigned forward Jack Quinn to the Americans on Thursday.
Luukkonen, 23, has appeared started 13 games with the Sabres this season and has a 9-3-1 record with a .894 save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 6-3-0 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.07 goals-against average in the AHL this season.
Drafted 54th overall by the Sabres in the 2017 NHL Draft, Luukkonen has a career 12-11-3 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.30 goals-against average.
Quinn, 21, has six goals and 17 points in 33 games this season but has not registered a point since Dec. 13 in a 6-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
Drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in the 2020 NHL Draft, Quinn has seven goals and 19 points in 35 career games.
The Sabres used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game with the Winnipeg Jets, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News:
Skinner - Thompson - Tuch
Asplund - Cozens - Hinostroza
Mittelstadt - Jost - Olofsson
Girgensons - Krebs - Okposo
Samuelsson - Dahlin
Power - Jokiharju
Bryson - Lyubushkin
Extras: Peterka and Clague
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins recalled defenceman Taylor Fedun from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Thursday.
Fedun, 34, was acquired as a free agent in the offseason.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two assists in 30 games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2011, Fedun has eight goals and 35 points in 127 career games split between the Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas Stars.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been suffering a "lingering illness" and is considered to be day-to-day, according to head coach Brad Larsen.
Merzlikins, 28, has a 4-11-0 record this season with a .865 save percentage and 4.62 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-3 netminder also has lost his last four games.
Drafted 76th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft, Merzlikins has a career 52-55-20 record with a .907 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average.