Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Paul Byron (cumulative wear and tear, rest) will not play on Saturday against the Washington Capitals, according to TSN's John Lu. Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will get the start after Carey Price returned on Friday to start against the New York Islanders.

#Habs Byron is out (cumulative wear and tear, resting in second of back-to-back games). Tyler Pitlick draws in. Montembeault starts vs #Capitals. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 16, 2022

Byron, 32, has four goals and three assists in 26 games this season. Byron only made his season debut on Jan. 30 as he recovered form offseason hip surgery.

Montembeault, 25, has a 7-16-6 record with a 3.64 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in 35 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned goaltender Mads Sogaard and recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson to/from the AHL Belleville.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned goaltender Mads Sogaard and recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson to/from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 16, 2022

Sogaard, 21, has an .889 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average in two games with Ottawa this season. In the AHL, he has a .906 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 31 appearances.

Gustavsson, 23, has appeared in 18 games with Ottawa in 2021-22 going 3-11-1 with an .886 save percentage and 3.78 GAA. With Belleville, he has a .913 save percentage 2.49 GAA across 18 games.

The Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in their seventh and final meeting of the season. Toronto is 5-1 against Ottawa this season.

The Senators have also placed forward Colin White in the NHL's COVID protocol.

Roster update: The #Sens have placed forward Colin White in the NHL's covid-19 protocol.



Defenceman Victor Mete will enter tonight's lineup vs @MapleLeafs. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 16, 2022

Boston Bruins

Head coach Bruce Cassidy says that Jeremy Swayman is the starter this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins with Troy Grosenick as the backup.

On the blueline, Brandon Carlo is in and Josh Brown is out. Up front, Trent Frederic is in the lineup while Tomas Nosek will not play.