Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin, who has missed the past 35 games following wrist surgery, is not ready to return and will not travel with the team to New Jersey for Tuesday's game against the Devils. - John Lu, TSN

#Habs Drouin will not make the trip today to New Jersey. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 3, 2020

The Habs have recalled defenceman Christian Folin from the AHL’s Laval Rocket. The 28-year-old has appeared in 233 career games in the NHL since 2013-14.

The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Christian Folin from the AHL’s Laval Rocket. He will travel with the team to New Jersey.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/N6Xb67zrwx — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 3, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Travis Dermott returned to practice after missing Saturday's game with an illness.

Projected Lines vs. Panthers - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander

Johnsson-Engvall-Kapanen

Moore-Gauthier-Spezza

Defence

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Barrie

Sandin-Ceci

Goalies

Andersen

Hutchinson

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled forward Joey Anderson from the AHL.

#NJDevils NEWS: New Jersey has recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL). He will be at today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/o4VdCvdupN — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 3, 2020

New York Islanders

The team has called up left winger Kieffer Bellows from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old has 16 goals and eight assists over 45 games this season.