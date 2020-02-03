Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens 

Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin, who has missed the past 35 games following wrist surgery, is not ready to return and will not travel with the team to New Jersey for Tuesday's game against the Devils. - John Lu, TSN 

The Habs have recalled defenceman Christian Folin from the AHL’s Laval Rocket. The 28-year-old has appeared in 233 career games in the NHL since 2013-14.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Travis Dermott returned to practice after missing Saturday's game with an illness. 

Projected Lines vs. Panthers - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander
Johnsson-Engvall-Kapanen
Moore-Gauthier-Spezza

Defence

Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Barrie
Sandin-Ceci

Goalies

Andersen
Hutchinson

New Jersey Devils 

The Devils recalled forward Joey Anderson from the AHL.

New York Islanders 

The team has called up left winger Kieffer Bellows from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old has 16 goals and eight assists over 45 games this season. 

 