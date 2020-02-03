28m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Dermott returns to practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin, who has missed the past 35 games following wrist surgery, is not ready to return and will not travel with the team to New Jersey for Tuesday's game against the Devils. - John Lu, TSN
The Habs have recalled defenceman Christian Folin from the AHL’s Laval Rocket. The 28-year-old has appeared in 233 career games in the NHL since 2013-14.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Travis Dermott returned to practice after missing Saturday's game with an illness.
Projected Lines vs. Panthers - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander
Johnsson-Engvall-Kapanen
Moore-Gauthier-Spezza
Defence
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Barrie
Sandin-Ceci
Goalies
Andersen
Hutchinson
New Jersey Devils
The Devils recalled forward Joey Anderson from the AHL.
New York Islanders
The team has called up left winger Kieffer Bellows from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old has 16 goals and eight assists over 45 games this season.