6m ago
Ice Chips: Canadiens recall D Ouellet
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Xavier Ouellet has been called up from the Laval Rocket. Ouellet has nine goals and 15 assists in 39 games with the Rocket this season.
Ouellet had three assists in 19 games with the Canadiens in 2018-19.
New York Islanders
Defenceman Sebastian Aho has been called up from Bridgeport Sound Tigers (AHL).
Aho has two goals and 21 assists in 29 game with Bridgeport.
Aho last played in the NHL during the 2017-18 season. He had one goal and three assists in 22 games.