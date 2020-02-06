Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Xavier Ouellet has been called up from the Laval Rocket. Ouellet has nine goals and 15 assists in 39 games with the Rocket this season.

The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Xavier Ouellet from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/S2TbJ00xs8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2020

Ouellet had three assists in 19 games with the Canadiens in 2018-19.

New York Islanders

Defenceman Sebastian Aho has been called up from Bridgeport Sound Tigers (AHL).

Aho has two goals and 21 assists in 29 game with Bridgeport.

Aho last played in the NHL during the 2017-18 season. He had one goal and three assists in 22 games.