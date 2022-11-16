Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens de Montréal ont rappelé l’attaquant Rem Pitlick du Rocket de Laval.



The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the Laval Rocket. #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/mQrgY5Lpy1 — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 16, 2022

Pitlick has zero points in seven games so far this season with the Canadiens. He has three assists in three games with Laval.

The 25-year-old had 15 goals and 37 points in 66 games last season split between the Canadiens and Minnesota Wild. He is in the first season of a two-year, $2.2 million contract with an average annual value of $1.1 million.

The Habs announced on Tuesday night that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury suffered against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 5.