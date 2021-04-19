35m ago
Ice Chips: Habs remove Staal from power play
'We need to get the grit back': Habs searching for answers to slumping power play
Montreal Canadiens
Following a 4-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, the Canadiens made changes the power play ahead of Monday's game against the Edmonton Oilers, removing struggling veteran Eric Staal and moving Corey Perry to the first unit as the net front presence. Forward Joel Armia skated with the second unit PP.
Power play lines:
Perry
Drouin - Anderson - Kotkaniemi
Weber
Armia
Tatar - Toffoli - Suzuki
Petry
The team also moved Josh Anderson to the first forward line alongside Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault, shifting Paul Byron to the third line alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin.
Tatar - Danault - Anderson
Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Byron
Lehkonen - Staal - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Romanov - Kulak
Price starting
Allen
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have recalled defenceman Gavin Bayreuther from the taxi squad and recalled forward Cliff Pu from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to the taxi squad.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils could be getting their top-two scorers healthy on their upcoming road trip. Forward Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt are both travelling with the team on their current road trip. Both have missed multiple games due to undisclosed injuries. Zacha has missed four games, while Bratt has missed three.