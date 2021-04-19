'We need to get the grit back': Habs searching for answers to slumping power play

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Following a 4-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, the Canadiens made changes the power play ahead of Monday's game against the Edmonton Oilers, removing struggling veteran Eric Staal and moving Corey Perry to the first unit as the net front presence. Forward Joel Armia skated with the second unit PP.

Power play lines:

Perry

Drouin - Anderson - Kotkaniemi

Weber

Armia

Tatar - Toffoli - Suzuki

Petry

The team also moved Josh Anderson to the first forward line alongside Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault, shifting Paul Byron to the third line alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin.

Tatar - Danault - Anderson

Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Byron

Lehkonen - Staal - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Romanov - Kulak

Price starting

Allen

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have recalled defenceman Gavin Bayreuther from the taxi squad and recalled forward Cliff Pu from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to the taxi squad.

We have recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from the taxi squad and have recalled F Cliff Pu from @monstershockey to the taxi squad.#CBJ | @Huntington_Bank https://t.co/DBb1ar4SBO — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 19, 2021

New Jersey Devils

The Devils could be getting their top-two scorers healthy on their upcoming road trip. Forward Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt are both travelling with the team on their current road trip. Both have missed multiple games due to undisclosed injuries. Zacha has missed four games, while Bratt has missed three.