3h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Armia, Dvorak, Hoffman cleared to return from injuries
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Habs embrace extended break for mental and physical reset
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
TSN's John Lu reports that Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and Mike Hoffman have been cleared to return from injuries and could play against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.
Head coach Dominique Ducharme also confirmed that Alexander Romanov, Jake Evans, Brandon Baddock, and Louie Belpedio will join the team in Boston. The four players had been in protocols.
The Canadiens returned to practice on Sunday after pausing team activities on Jan. 1.
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Monday.
Ehlers, 25, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 33 games this season.
Ehlers joins forward Jansen Harkins, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine in protocols after they were added last week.
The Jets were scheduled to face the Minnesota Wild on Monday, but that game was postponed.
Washington Capitals
Defenceman Dmitry Orlov has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Washington Capitals announced.
Furthermore, as reported by Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom have returned from injured reserve and were on the ice ahead of the morning skate.
The Capitals are scheduled to host the Bruins on Monday.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres said Monday that forward Tage Thompson has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.
Thompson, 24, has 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games this season.
The Sabres are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said that veteran defenceman Justin Braun has been added to the protocol list.
Braun, 34, has two goals and seven assists in 35 games in 2021-22.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward prospect Dylan Holloway in COVID protocols.
Holloway, 20, was drafted 14th overall by the Oilers in 2020 and has yet to make his NHL debut.
Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog has entered COVID protocols, the Avalanche confirmed.
The 29-year-old forward has 14 goals and 21 assists in 26 games this season.