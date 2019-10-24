1h ago
Ice Chips: Rielly absent from Leafs' practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was absent from practice.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Morgan Rielly was absent from practice this morning as Travis Dermott skated in his spot next to Cody Ceci. Rielly also sat out Sunday's practice. The Leafs are set to face the San Jose Sharks on Friday followed by the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Leafs lines at practice this morning:
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Marner
Moore-Spezza-Kapanen
Timashov-Shore-Gauthier
Hyman
Dermott-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Gravel-Holl
Marincin
Andersen
Hutchinson
Montreal Canadiens
Forwards Joel Armia and Tomas Tatar both skated this morning and head coach Claude Julien says there is a good chance both players play tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Armia injured himself in warm-ups on Saturday before the game against the St. Louis Blues. He sat out that game and Sunday's match against the Minnesota Wild.
Tatar took a puck off the foot in Habs practice yesterday and left.
Julien also mentioned Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi and Joel Armia as a probable second line for tonight's game.
There was an optional skate this morning in Brossard. Jordan Weal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Joel Armia, Nick Cousins, Nate Thompson, Nick Suzuki, Mike Reilly, Christian Folin, Brett Kulak, Cale Fleury, Victor Mete and Keith Kinkaid all skated.
Projected Habs lineup versus the Sharks:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Armia
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron
Cousins - Thompson - Suzuki
Mete - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Chiarot - Fleury
Price starting
Kinkaid
Scratches: Weal, Reilly, Folin
New York Islanders
Projected Isles lineup for tonight's game against the Arizona Coyotes:
Lee-Barzal-Bailey
Brassard-Nelson-Beauvillier
Dal Colle-Bardreau-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Leddy-Boychuk
Pelech-Pulock
Toews-Mayfield
Varlamov