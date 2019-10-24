McLennan: 'To a man' the Maple Leafs need to be better

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Morgan Rielly was absent from practice this morning as Travis Dermott skated in his spot next to Cody Ceci. Rielly also sat out Sunday's practice. The Leafs are set to face the San Jose Sharks on Friday followed by the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Leafs lines at practice this morning:

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Marner

Moore-Spezza-Kapanen

Timashov-Shore-Gauthier

Hyman

Dermott-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Gravel-Holl

Marincin

Andersen

Hutchinson

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards Joel Armia and Tomas Tatar both skated this morning and head coach Claude Julien says there is a good chance both players play tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Armia injured himself in warm-ups on Saturday before the game against the St. Louis Blues. He sat out that game and Sunday's match against the Minnesota Wild.

#Habs Julien says Tatar skated briefly this morning and that there’s a good chance he and Armia can play tonight. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 24, 2019

Tatar took a puck off the foot in Habs practice yesterday and left.

Julien also mentioned Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi and Joel Armia as a probable second line for tonight's game.

There was an optional skate this morning in Brossard. Jordan Weal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Joel Armia, Nick Cousins, Nate Thompson, Nick Suzuki, Mike Reilly, Christian Folin, Brett Kulak, Cale Fleury, Victor Mete and Keith Kinkaid all skated.

Projected Habs lineup versus the Sharks:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Armia

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron

Cousins - Thompson - Suzuki

Mete - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Chiarot - Fleury

Price starting

Kinkaid

Scratches: Weal, Reilly, Folin

New York Islanders

Projected Isles lineup for tonight's game against the Arizona Coyotes:

Lee-Barzal-Bailey

Brassard-Nelson-Beauvillier

Dal Colle-Bardreau-Wahlstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Leddy-Boychuk

Pelech-Pulock

Toews-Mayfield

Varlamov