Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Petr Mrazek will get the start tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mrazek signed a one-year deal with Carolina in the offseason, but has missed time this season with a lower-body injury.

In ten starts with the Hurricanes, Mrazek has a 4-4-2 record with a .899 save percentage and a 2.41 goals against average.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Michael Ferland will return to the Hurricanes' lineup tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs, per NHL.com's Michael Smith.

Ferland has missed Carolina's last four games as he's been on injured reserve with a concussion.

In 24 games played this season, Ferland has eleven goals and four assists.

Washington Capitals

Forward Tom Wilson participated in today's practice wearing a non-contact jersey with the hope of playing in Carolina on Friday, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

Tom Wilson is on the ice in a light-blue non-contact jersey. Could have him on track to play Friday, assuming he’s cleared for a full practice tomorrow. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) December 11, 2018

Wilson has been out with an upper-body injury since leaving last Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights after taking a blind-side hit from Ryan Reaves.

In eleven games played this season, Wilson has eight goals and six assists.