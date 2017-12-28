Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, the team announced Thursday.

He will be out Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 26 starts, Murray is 14-10 with a GAA of 2.94 and a save percentage of .904.

The Pens also announced that forward Bryan Rust is out longer term with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Blake Wheeler shifted from the wing to centre for Thursday's practice according to TSN's Sara Orlesky.

Patrik Laine also moved up to the first line to play alongside Wheeler and Kyle Connor, with Mathieu Perreault moving up to line two.

Here were the lines at practice:

Forwards

Connor-Wheeler-Laine

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Matthias-Hendricks-Armia

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Chiarot-Poolman

New York Islanders

The Islanders have placed defenceman Johnny Boychuk on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and recalled defenceman Sebastian Aho from the Bridgeport Sound of the AHL.

#Isles Injury Update: Johnny Boychuk has been placed on IR (lower body, week to week). Sebastian Aho has been recalled from loan (Bridgeport). Details: https://t.co/6Xqi9CejFe pic.twitter.com/UDjpiy6rHF — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2017

Boychuk is considered week-to-week according to Arthur Staple of Newsday Sports.

In 34 games so far this year, he has three goals and six assists.

Chicago Blackhawks

Head coach Joel Quenneville said that goaltender Corey Crawford is out indefinitely.

“He’s gonna be out for a little bit. I’m gonna say indefinite for now, till we get him on the ice and know more,” Quenneville said Wednesday evening.

Crawford is dealing with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass are expected to carry the load for Chicago.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have called up defenceman Frank Corrado from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, where he has one goal and seven assists in 19 games.

This will be the third time he has been with the big club this season.

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck will not be limited Thursday after he took a puck to the ribs last week head coach Bob Boughner told the Sun Sentinel.

He returned to practice Wednesday alongside Evgeny Dadonov and Denis Malgin.

Washington Capitals

Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson was back on the ice Thursday after missing the last game with the flu.

In 27 games, the 23-year-old has two goals and seven assists.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have called up forward Vinni Lettieri from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. In 31 games for the Wolf Pack, he has 12 goals and nine assists.

Minnesota Wild

Minnesota forward Zach Parise (back) will play for the first time since April Thursday night when he suits up for the AHL's Iowa Wild on a conditioning stint.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, it will be the first time since 2005 that Parise has played in the AHL.

In 69 games last year, he had 19 goals and 23 assists.

NHL Game Notes

Bruins (45P) at Capitals (47P) - 730PM

WSH 2-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18, both wins in BOS. WSH has won 11 straight vs BOS

WSH (22-13-3):

0-1-2 last 3GP, PP 0/8, shutout last 2GP

Ovechkin (0P) last 4GP, 13 shots

BOS (20-10-5):

won 5 straight, outscored opponent 19-5, PK 11/12

Backes (3G, 4A) last 5GP

Canadiens (36P) at Lightning (54P) - 730PM

Both teams 2-1-1 in season series in 16-17. TB 1-0-1 at home

TB (26-7-2):

won 7 straight at home, outscoring opponent 29-14, PP 6/29

Kucherov (5G, 6A) 7 game PT streak

MTL (16-17-4):

Lost 2 straight, both on road, 1GF in each game, PP 1/4

Galchenyuk (3G, 2A) last 7GP

Flyers (38P) at Panthers (35P) - 730PM

PHI 1-0-0 vs FLA in 17-18, winning at home. PHI 4 straight wins vs FLA, 5GA

FLA (15-16-5):

won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 10/11

Huberdeau (3G) last 2GP

PHI (15-13-8):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 3GF, PP 1/8

Voracek (1G, 6A) last 6GP

Maple Leafs (45P) at Coyotes (23P) - 9PM

ARZ 1-0-0 vs TOR in 17-18, winning in TOR.ARZ won 2 of past 3 at home vs TOR (lost last)

ARZ (9-25-5):

1-4-0 last 5GP at home, 19GA, PK 12/16

Keller (2G, 5A) 6 game PT streak

TOR (22-14-1):

2-1-0 last 3GP, 13GF, PP 4/10

Marner (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

Blackhawks (29P) at Canucks (35P) - 10PM

CHI 2-0-1 vs VAN in 16-17, 1-0-0 in VAN. CHI has won 2 straight in VAN

VAN (15-17-5):

1-7-1 last 9GP, 44GA, PK 25/36

Boeser (3G, 1A) 3 game PT(goal) streak

CHI (17-13-5):

lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 0/3

Kane (5G, 3A) last 6GP

Knights (50P) at Kings (48P) - 10PM

VGS is 1-0-0 vs LAK in 17-18, winning at home

LAK (22-11-4):

won 5 straight at home, 9GA, PK 10/12

Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 6GP

VGS (24-9-2):

won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 18-7, PK 13/16

Marchessault (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

Flames (39P) at Sharks (42P) - 1030PM

SJ 1-0-0 vs CGY in 17-18, winning in CGY.SJ 2 straight wins at home vs CGY, 1GA in each game

SJ (19-11-4):

5-0-1 last 6GP at home, 24GF, PP 11/30

Thornton (2G, 1A) last 4GP

CGY (18-15-3):

5-1-3 last 9GP on road, 19GA, PK 24/27

Gaudreau (1G, 3A) last 6GP