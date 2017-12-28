4h ago
Ice Chips: Murray day-to-day with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
Initial impressions on Scheifele injury 'don't look good'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, the team announced Thursday.
He will be out Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
In 26 starts, Murray is 14-10 with a GAA of 2.94 and a save percentage of .904.
The Pens also announced that forward Bryan Rust is out longer term with an upper-body injury.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Blake Wheeler shifted from the wing to centre for Thursday's practice according to TSN's Sara Orlesky.
Patrik Laine also moved up to the first line to play alongside Wheeler and Kyle Connor, with Mathieu Perreault moving up to line two.
Here were the lines at practice:
Forwards
Connor-Wheeler-Laine
Perreault-Little-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Matthias-Hendricks-Armia
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Kulikov-Myers
Chiarot-Poolman
New York Islanders
The Islanders have placed defenceman Johnny Boychuk on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and recalled defenceman Sebastian Aho from the Bridgeport Sound of the AHL.
Boychuk is considered week-to-week according to Arthur Staple of Newsday Sports.
In 34 games so far this year, he has three goals and six assists.
Chicago Blackhawks
Head coach Joel Quenneville said that goaltender Corey Crawford is out indefinitely.
“He’s gonna be out for a little bit. I’m gonna say indefinite for now, till we get him on the ice and know more,” Quenneville said Wednesday evening.
Crawford is dealing with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass are expected to carry the load for Chicago.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have called up defenceman Frank Corrado from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, where he has one goal and seven assists in 19 games.
This will be the third time he has been with the big club this season.
Florida Panthers
Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck will not be limited Thursday after he took a puck to the ribs last week head coach Bob Boughner told the Sun Sentinel.
He returned to practice Wednesday alongside Evgeny Dadonov and Denis Malgin.
Washington Capitals
Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson was back on the ice Thursday after missing the last game with the flu.
In 27 games, the 23-year-old has two goals and seven assists.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have called up forward Vinni Lettieri from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. In 31 games for the Wolf Pack, he has 12 goals and nine assists.
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota forward Zach Parise (back) will play for the first time since April Thursday night when he suits up for the AHL's Iowa Wild on a conditioning stint.
According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, it will be the first time since 2005 that Parise has played in the AHL.
In 69 games last year, he had 19 goals and 23 assists.
NHL Game Notes
Bruins (45P) at Capitals (47P) - 730PM
WSH 2-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18, both wins in BOS. WSH has won 11 straight vs BOS
WSH (22-13-3):
0-1-2 last 3GP, PP 0/8, shutout last 2GP
Ovechkin (0P) last 4GP, 13 shots
BOS (20-10-5):
won 5 straight, outscored opponent 19-5, PK 11/12
Backes (3G, 4A) last 5GP
Canadiens (36P) at Lightning (54P) - 730PM
Both teams 2-1-1 in season series in 16-17. TB 1-0-1 at home
TB (26-7-2):
won 7 straight at home, outscoring opponent 29-14, PP 6/29
Kucherov (5G, 6A) 7 game PT streak
MTL (16-17-4):
Lost 2 straight, both on road, 1GF in each game, PP 1/4
Galchenyuk (3G, 2A) last 7GP
Flyers (38P) at Panthers (35P) - 730PM
PHI 1-0-0 vs FLA in 17-18, winning at home. PHI 4 straight wins vs FLA, 5GA
FLA (15-16-5):
won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 10/11
Huberdeau (3G) last 2GP
PHI (15-13-8):
0-1-1 last 2GP, 3GF, PP 1/8
Voracek (1G, 6A) last 6GP
Maple Leafs (45P) at Coyotes (23P) - 9PM
ARZ 1-0-0 vs TOR in 17-18, winning in TOR.ARZ won 2 of past 3 at home vs TOR (lost last)
ARZ (9-25-5):
1-4-0 last 5GP at home, 19GA, PK 12/16
Keller (2G, 5A) 6 game PT streak
TOR (22-14-1):
2-1-0 last 3GP, 13GF, PP 4/10
Marner (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak
Blackhawks (29P) at Canucks (35P) - 10PM
CHI 2-0-1 vs VAN in 16-17, 1-0-0 in VAN. CHI has won 2 straight in VAN
VAN (15-17-5):
1-7-1 last 9GP, 44GA, PK 25/36
Boeser (3G, 1A) 3 game PT(goal) streak
CHI (17-13-5):
lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 0/3
Kane (5G, 3A) last 6GP
Knights (50P) at Kings (48P) - 10PM
VGS is 1-0-0 vs LAK in 17-18, winning at home
LAK (22-11-4):
won 5 straight at home, 9GA, PK 10/12
Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 6GP
VGS (24-9-2):
won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 18-7, PK 13/16
Marchessault (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
Flames (39P) at Sharks (42P) - 1030PM
SJ 1-0-0 vs CGY in 17-18, winning in CGY.SJ 2 straight wins at home vs CGY, 1GA in each game
SJ (19-11-4):
5-0-1 last 6GP at home, 24GF, PP 11/30
Thornton (2G, 1A) last 4GP
CGY (18-15-3):
5-1-3 last 9GP on road, 19GA, PK 24/27
Gaudreau (1G, 3A) last 6GP