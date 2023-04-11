Ice Chips: Devils D Hughes to make NHL debut
New Jersey Devils
Defenceman Luke Hughes will makes his NHL debut tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.
Devils head coach Lindy Ruff had said Monday that Hughes, the younger brother of Devils forward Jack Hughes, would appear in one of the team's two final regular-season games.
Hughes was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract on Saturday after Michigan's season came to an end with a loss to Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four.
The 19-year-old was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft.
New Jersey will play the New York Rangers in the first wound of the playoffs
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Alex Nylander has been recalled from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Tuesday.
Nylander, 25, has appeared in seven games for the Penguins in 2022-23, registering one goal and one assist.
The Penguins, who currently sit one point out of a wild-card spot, face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenceman Adam Ginning was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced.
Ginning, 23, has yet to play at the NHL level.
The Linkoping, Sweden, native was chosen in the second round, 50th overall by the Flyers in 2018.
The Flyers host the Blue Jackets tonight and finish up the season against the Blackhawks on Thursday.