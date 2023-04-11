New Jersey Devils

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Luke Hughes will makes his NHL debut tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

Luke Hughes will play tonight and make his #njdevils and NHL debut — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 11, 2023

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff had said Monday that Hughes, the younger brother of Devils forward Jack Hughes, would appear in one of the team's two final regular-season games.

Luke Hughes will play one of the two final #NJDevils games, per Lindy Ruff — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 10, 2023

Hughes was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract on Saturday after Michigan's season came to an end with a loss to Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four.

The 19-year-old was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft.

New Jersey will play the New York Rangers in the first wound of the playoffs

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Alex Nylander has been recalled from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Tuesday.

Nylander, 25, has appeared in seven games for the Penguins in 2022-23, registering one goal and one assist.

The Penguins, who currently sit one point out of a wild-card spot, face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday to close out the regular season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenceman Adam Ginning was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced.

Ginning, 23, has yet to play at the NHL level.

The Linkoping, Sweden, native was chosen in the second round, 50th overall by the Flyers in 2018.

The Flyers host the Blue Jackets tonight and finish up the season against the Blackhawks on Thursday.