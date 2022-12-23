Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders announced Friday that goaltender Semyon Varlamov and centre Kyle Palmieri have been placed on injured reserve.

#Isles Transactions: Kyle Palmieri (Dec. 16) and Semyon Varlamov (Dec. 17) have both been placed on IR, retroactive to their dates. Aatu Raty and Parker Wotherspoon have been recalled from loan (Bridgeport). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 23, 2022

Varlamov, 34, is dealing with a lower-body injury he suffered on Dec. 17 against the Vegas Golden Knights and hasn't played since.

The Samara, Russia, native is 8-3-1 in 12 appearances this season, with a 2.65 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Palmieri, 31, returned to the lineup on Dec. 16 after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury, but is now back on injured reserve.

The Smithtown, NY., native has six goals and three assists in 21 games in 2022-23.

The Islanders are scheduled to face the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils defencemen John Marino and Ryan Graves were absent at morning skate, according to Amanda Stein.

No John Marino or Ryan Graves at todays #NJDevils morning skate. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 23, 2022

Marino is reportedly week-to-week with an upper-body injury, while Graves' lower body injury will be further evaluated, keeping him out of the lineup in the short term, according to Devil's Lindy Ruff.

Devils Lineup ahead of facing the Bruins as reported by Stein:

Tatar - Hischier - Zetterlund

Haula - Hughes - Bratt

Wood - McLeod - Mercer

Sharangovich - Boqvist - Holtz

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Smith - Severson

Okhotiuk - Bahl

Blackwood

Vanecek

Stein also reported that winger Ondřej Palát is close to returning to practice after suffering a groin injury in October against the Washington Capitals.

Palát has appeared in six games this season and scored three goals for the Devils.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Forward Givani Smith, who was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red on Monday, has been recalled from AHL affiliate Charlotte Checkers, the team announced.

We have recalled Givani Smith from @checkershockey.



He will wear number 54. pic.twitter.com/8RO8erjQGP — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 23, 2022

Smith played in 20 games in the AHL this season, 19 for the Grand Rapids Griffins and one with the Checkers, scoring two goals and three assists for five total points.