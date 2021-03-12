14m ago
Ice Chips: Islanders' Lee out indefinitely
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Devils 2, Islanders 5
New York Islanders
Islanders' captain Anders Lee is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.
Lee, 30, exited Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils after Devils' forward Pavel Zacha fell on his extended right leg. Prior to exiting, Lee had played 295 consecutive games, the eighth-longest active streak in the NHL. Lee has 12 goals and seven assists in 27 games this season.
Dallas Stars
The Stars have recalled defenceman Jerad Rosburg from the Texas Stars of the AHL.
Rosburg, 24, has yet to make his NHL debut. He has one assists in 10 AHL games this season.