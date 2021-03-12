Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

Islanders' captain Anders Lee is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

#Isles Injury Update: Team captain Anders Lee is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. There will be no further update provided at this time. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 12, 2021

Lee, 30, exited Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils after Devils' forward Pavel Zacha fell on his extended right leg. Prior to exiting, Lee had played 295 consecutive games, the eighth-longest active streak in the NHL. Lee has 12 goals and seven assists in 27 games this season.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have recalled defenceman Jerad Rosburg from the Texas Stars of the AHL.

Rosburg, 24, has yet to make his NHL debut. He has one assists in 10 AHL games this season.