1h ago
Ice Chips: Petan filling in for Kerfoot
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Alexander Kerfoot will begin serving his two-game suspension on Wednesday for boarding Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson over the weekend. His place on Toronto's third line appears to be filled by Nic Petan for the time being, according to Kristen Shilton. The Leafs are on the road against Detroit tomorrow night.
Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander
Mikheyev - Tavares - Hyman
Petan - Spezza - Kapanen
Engvall - Gauthier - Shore
Rielly - Ceci
Muzzin - Holl
Dermott - Barrie
Marincin
Andersen
Hutchinson
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of tonight's bout with the Boston Bruins and featured the following line combinations:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Cousins - Thompson - Weal
Chiarot - Weber
Mete - Petry
Reilly - Fleury
Kulak - Folin
Price
Kinkaid
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks announced on Tuesday that forward Nikolay Goldobin, 24, has been recalled from the AHL's Utica Comets and forward Sven Baertschi, 27, has been sent down. Goldobin posted 27 points in 63 games with the Canucks last season but has not played an NHL game in 2019-20.
Boston Bruins
A lower-body injury will keep Patrice Bergeron sidelined for the Bruins' road trip to Montreal and Ottawa for the team's next two upcoming games. The Bruins' veteran centre has eight goals and 16 assists in 21 games so far this season alongside first line running mates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Currently, there is no timetable for Bergeron's return to action.
Jack Studnicka will make his NHL debut tonight, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. Jaroslav Halak will start in goal tonight, with Tuukka Rask playing against Ottawa tomorrow.
The morning line rushes were as follows:
Marchand - Krejci - Pastrnak
DeBrusk- Studnicka- Coyle
Bjork- Kuraly- Coyle
Nordstrom - Lindholm- Wagner
Gaunce (extra forward)
Chara - McAvoy
Krug - Carlo
Grzelcyk - Clifton
Moore - Kampfer
Rask
Halak
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Anthony Mantha is expected to miss a couple weeks due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old currently leads the team with 23 points across 25 games played this season.
Additionally, the team has placed Dylan McIlrath on waivers.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and assigned goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to Cleveland. The 23-year-old netminder has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.51 goals against average and.903 save percentage with the Monsters this season.
Minnesota Wild
Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to make his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Kahkonen, 23, has been stellar in the AHL for the Iowa Wild, posting a 7-2-1 record, including two shutouts, with a 2.47 goals against average and .909 save percentage.
Alex Stalock will have the night off after starting the team's last four games with Devan Dubnyk out of the lineup attending to family matters.
New Jersey Devils
Louis Domingue will start in net tonight for the Devils, making his second consecutive appearance as they take on the Minnesota Wild at home. Domingue has a 1-1-0 record with New Jersey this season, highlighted by a sparkling .960 save percentage and 0.77 goals against average. He will look to build upon that success tonight.
The Devils' lineup is expected to appear as follows:
Hall - Hischier - Palmieri
Boqvist - Hughes - Simmonds
Seney - Zajac- Gusev
Wood - Coleman - Hayden
Greene - Severson
Vatanen - Subban
Butcher - Tennyson
Domingue
Blackwood
Chicago Blackhawks
Corey Crawford is expected to make his 12th start of the season on Tuesday night versus the streaking Dallas Stars, who have won seven straight games coming into tonight. The Blackhawks have been rotating between Crawford and Robin Lehner for several weeks now.