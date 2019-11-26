Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Alexander Kerfoot will begin serving his two-game suspension on Wednesday for boarding Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson over the weekend. His place on Toronto's third line appears to be filled by Nic Petan for the time being, according to Kristen Shilton. The Leafs are on the road against Detroit tomorrow night.

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Mikheyev - Tavares - Hyman

Petan - Spezza - Kapanen

Engvall - Gauthier - Shore

Rielly - Ceci

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Barrie

Marincin

Andersen

Hutchinson

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of tonight's bout with the Boston Bruins and featured the following line combinations:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Cousins - Thompson - Weal

Chiarot - Weber

Mete - Petry

Reilly - Fleury

Kulak - Folin

Price

Kinkaid

Here are the forward lines and defensive pairings from Tuesday’s morning skate at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/f0joxWzLAy — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 26, 2019

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks announced on Tuesday that forward Nikolay Goldobin, 24, has been recalled from the AHL's Utica Comets and forward Sven Baertschi, 27, has been sent down. Goldobin posted 27 points in 63 games with the Canucks last season but has not played an NHL game in 2019-20.

Boston Bruins

A lower-body injury will keep Patrice Bergeron sidelined for the Bruins' road trip to Montreal and Ottawa for the team's next two upcoming games. The Bruins' veteran centre has eight goals and 16 assists in 21 games so far this season alongside first line running mates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Currently, there is no timetable for Bergeron's return to action.

Per Bruce Cassidy, Patrice Bergeron will not travel to Montreal/Ottawa because of a lower-body injury.



“Similar issue...no timeline. Medical staff will stay on top of it.”#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/xKatB8w4om — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2019

Jack Studnicka will make his NHL debut tonight, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. Jaroslav Halak will start in goal tonight, with Tuukka Rask playing against Ottawa tomorrow.

#NHLBruins updates per head coach Bruce Cassidy:



Jack Studnicka will make his NHL debut tonight.



Jaroslav Halak will start tonight, Tuukka Rask will play against Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/7jz4JA0YSG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 26, 2019

The morning line rushes were as follows:

Marchand - Krejci - Pastrnak

DeBrusk- Studnicka- Coyle

Bjork- Kuraly- Coyle

Nordstrom - Lindholm- Wagner

Gaunce (extra forward)

Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Carlo

Grzelcyk - Clifton

Moore - Kampfer

Rask

Halak

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Anthony Mantha is expected to miss a couple weeks due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old currently leads the team with 23 points across 25 games played this season.

Anthony Mantha (lower body) will be out a couple weeks. They will have more updates on the timeframe as he recovers, per Blashill. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 26, 2019

Additionally, the team has placed Dylan McIlrath on waivers.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and assigned goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to Cleveland. The 23-year-old netminder has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.51 goals against average and.903 save percentage with the Monsters this season.

Minnesota Wild

Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to make his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Kahkonen, 23, has been stellar in the AHL for the Iowa Wild, posting a 7-2-1 record, including two shutouts, with a 2.47 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

Alex Stalock will have the night off after starting the team's last four games with Devan Dubnyk out of the lineup attending to family matters.

#mnwild looks to finish East Coast trip on a high note tonight in Newark.#MINvsNJD Wild Warm Up ⤵️ https://t.co/6lxRRhD2ua — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 26, 2019

New Jersey Devils

Louis Domingue will start in net tonight for the Devils, making his second consecutive appearance as they take on the Minnesota Wild at home. Domingue has a 1-1-0 record with New Jersey this season, highlighted by a sparkling .960 save percentage and 0.77 goals against average. He will look to build upon that success tonight.

🥅- Louis Domingue is in the starters net at morning skate.



He’ll make his second straight start for #NJDevils tonight against Minnesota. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 26, 2019

The Devils' lineup is expected to appear as follows:

Hall - Hischier - Palmieri

Boqvist - Hughes - Simmonds

Seney - Zajac- Gusev

Wood - Coleman - Hayden

Greene - Severson

Vatanen - Subban

Butcher - Tennyson

Domingue

Blackwood

Chicago Blackhawks

Corey Crawford is expected to make his 12th start of the season on Tuesday night versus the streaking Dallas Stars, who have won seven straight games coming into tonight. The Blackhawks have been rotating between Crawford and Robin Lehner for several weeks now.