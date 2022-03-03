Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

All signs point to forward Nikolaj Ehlers making his return to the lineup Friday against the Dallas Stars, tweets TSN's Sara Orlesky.

Ehlers declared himself ready to go Thursday and was practicing on a line with Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry, Orlesky tweets.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since Jan. 16 because of a knee injury.

He has 13 goals and 12 assists in 34 games so far this season for the Jets, his seventh with the organization.

Montreal Canadiens

Andrew Hammond will get the nod for the Montreal Canadiens as they take on the Flames at the Saddledone Thursday night, tweets TSN's Salim Valji.

The 34-year-old was acquired by the Habs in a trade with the Minnesota Wild last month. He has a 1.72 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in three games since the deal.

Meanwhile, head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters that Mathieu Perreault will be a healthy scratch while Michael Pezzetta draws in.

Martin St-Louis indique que Michael Pezzetta jouera ce soir, tandis que Mathieu Perreault sera laissé de côté.



Here were their lines at morning skate:

Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson

Hoffman-Dauphin-Gallagher

Pitlick-Evans-Lehkonen

Armia-Poehling-Pezzetta



Romanov-Chiarot

Kulak-Petry

Schueneman-Wideman



Hammond

Ottawa Senators

Head coach D.J. Smith announced that Anton Forsberg will start between the pipes Thursday night on the road against the Florida Panthers.

Forsberg was last in action just over a week ago, stopping 40 of 43 shots in a win over the Minnesota Wild.

In 24 games so far this season, Forsberg is 11-8-2 with a save percentage of .917 and a goals-against average of 2.79.

Meanwhile, forward Adam Gaudette draws out of the lineup with forward Josh Norris making his return after being out since Jan. 27.

The Sens also announced that forward Scott Sabourin has been re-assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

He has zero goals and zero assists in four NHL games so far this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Mikko Koskinen will get the start in net Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced.

The 33-year-old has a save percentage of .905 and a goals-against average of 3.02 in 30 games so far this season, his fourth with Edmonton.

Calgary Flames

Here were the Flames lines at their morning skate ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens courtesy of TSN's Salim Valji:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Monahan-Toffoli

Lewis-Richardson-Ritchie

Dube-Ruzicka

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson

Stone

Markstrom

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the AHL's Hershey Bears, it was announced Thursday.

This comes after goalie Ilya Samsonov left practice Wednesday with an apparent injury, taking a shot up high and skating off hunched over.

Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from Hershey, per team.



The Washington Post's Samantha Pell tweets the Capitals did not have an update on Samsonov, but he did do individual work after the Caps left the ice Thursday.

Meanwhile, forward Anthony Mantha, who has been out since November with a shoulder injury, was on the ice for Washington's morning skate. Head coach Peter Laviolette did not rule him out from playing Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and general manager Brian MacLellan said the team would have cap space to activate him if he was to return.

Vitek Vanecek and Zach Fucale are the only goalies on the ice for Capitals optional AM skate.



The 27-year-old has two goals and four assists in 10 games so far this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have loaned forward Isaac Ratcliffe to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, it was announced Thursday.

Ratcliffe has one goal and three assists in 10 games with the Flyers so far this season and 13 points in 33 AHL games.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is the expected starter in net for Tampa Thursday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, tweets The Athletic's Joe Smith.

This likely means Brian Elliott will get the nod Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings in the second half of the Bolts' back-to-back.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have activated right winger Riley Barber from the injured reserve list and assigned him to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, per CapFriendly.

The 28-year-old has zero points in two games with the Wings this season to go along with eight goals and 11 assists in 23 AHL games.