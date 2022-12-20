Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks loaned forward Nils Hoglander to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, the team announced late Monday night.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Nils Höglander has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 20, 2022

Hoglander did not play in Monday's 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, last appearing in a game Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

In 25 games so far this season, Hoglander has three goals and six assists for nine points.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Blake Wheeler on the injured reserve list after he had groin surgery last week.

Head coach Rick Bowness said Wheeler is expected to miss four weeks.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have placed F - Blake Wheeler on injured reserve and recalled G - Arvid Holm from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) on an emergency basis. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 20, 2022

The Jets announced goaltender Arvid Holm has been recalled from the AHL's Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 12 games this season in the AHL, posting a 2.55 goals-against average with a .923 save percentage.

Meanwhile, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was absent from the team's morning skate Tuesday with David Rittich as the other goaltender on the ice alongside Holm. TSN's John Lu reports the situation will be clarified after practice.

#NHLJets Hellebuyck is not on the ice for morning skate. Rittich and Holm are the goalies. Situation will be clarified after the skate. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 20, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets announced that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Goalie Jet Greaves has been recalled on an emergency basis.

We have placed RW Yegor Chinakhov on Injured Reserve.



We have also added G Jet Greaves on emergency recall. G Elvis Merzlikins is unavailable for tonight's game due to illness.@RuoffMortgage | #CBJ https://t.co/gTqAwf8j62 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets announce that winger Yegor Chinakhov has been placed on injured reserve.

Carolina Hurricanes

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that injured forward Sebastian Aho is unlikely to play Tuesday night as the Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils.

Rod Brind'Amour confirms that Sebastian Aho is doubtful to play tonight as the #Canes take on the Devils.



"I'd like to see him in a real practice before we throw him out there." — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 20, 2022

"I'd like to see him in a real practice before we throw him out there," Brind'Amour said via team reporter Walt Ruff.

Aho has not played since Dec. 6 because of a lower-body injury.

In 26 games so far this season, the 25-year-old has 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the AHL's Iowa Wild, it was announced Tuesday.

🗞 NEWS 🗞



We have recalled Steven Fogarty from Iowa. #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 20, 2022

He has zero points this season in two games with the big club and nine goals and 21 points in 25 AHL games.

Nashville Predators

The Preds announced they have recalled defenceman Jordan Gross from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

The #Preds have reassigned defenseman Jordan Gross to Milwaukee (AHL).https://t.co/DnRw6VdklD — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 20, 2022

The 27-year-old has three goals and zero assists in 10 games with Nashville this season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins announced they have assigned forward Craig Smith to the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Bruins Assign Craig Smith to Providence: https://t.co/0hIuVZYP9S — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2022

He has one goal and four points in 18 games so far this season.